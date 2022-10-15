Back

Retro American eatery Joji's Diner opens 2-storey outlet in Telok Ayer with bar & all-day breakfast

Throwback.

Fasiha Nazren | October 15, 2022, 12:26 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Retro American diner concept Joji's Diner has opened a second outlet in Telok Ayer.

The new outlet boasts two floors: A diner on the first floor and a bar on the second floor.

Just like the Upper Serangoon outlet, the Telok Ayer restaurant features a brightly-lit neon sign and retro furnishing.

Diner's exterior

Photo from Joji's Diner.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Interior - dining area (first floor)

Photo from Joji's Diner.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Interior - bar (second floor)

Photo from Joji's Diner.

Photo by Joji's Diner.

The two-storey diner can sit around 80 pax.

That's about double the capacity of the Upper Serangoon outlet.

Menu

Joji's Diner serves American cuisine like hotdogs, burgers, milkshakes and all-day breakfast.

Here's what we got:

Smash burger (S$14.90)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The smash burger has two smashed patties made with 70 per cent beef and 30 per cent lamb. There's also bacon, cheese, mustard, onion, pickles, slaw and a generous serving of curly fries on the side.

The patties were juicy and well-seasoned. Plus points for putting a whole pickle on the side, and not in the burger.

Duck on Mash (S$19.90)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Duck leg slow-cooked for nine hours served with mashed potato, orange marmalade sauce, fresh greens and portobello mushroom.

The duck leg falls off the bone and goes well with the lightly-seasoned portobello mushrooms and fluffy mashed potatoes.

At S$19.90, however, it doesn't stand out as much as the other mains on the menu.

Blueberry Pancakes (S$12.90)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Three thick stacks of buttermilk pancakes served with homemade wild blueberry compote and topped with whipped cream.

In Joji's Diner's defence, we took about 20 minutes to take pictures of the food served so the whipped cream melted. Here's what it looks like when freshly served:

Photo from Joji's Diner.

Despite not having it fresh out of the kitchen, the pancakes were still fluffy and weren't overpowered by the blueberry compote.

We were fooled by the generous dollop of blueberry compote, in a good way. The compote was not overly surfeiting -- it's not too sweet and tart.

All-Star Plate (S$14.90)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Scrambled eggs, spam and beans, bacon, cherry tomatoes, toast, bratwurst, portobello mushroom and hash.

Large portions and you can't go wrong with the poster child of American breakfast.

Easily the most value-for-money item on the menu.

Tropic Thunder (S$7.50) and Ruby Lemonade (S$7.90)

Tropic Thunder (left) and Ruby Lemonade (right). Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Tropic Thunder is a refreshingly fruity drink, with hints of orange, watermelon and passionfruit.

We couldn't help but go for sips after sips.

The Ruby Lemonade, however, was not as impressive.

The drink lacked the citrusy flavour you'd get from a lemon and tasted just like strawberry water.

Save your 40 cents and get the Tropic Thunder.

You can find the diner's full menu here:

Photo by Joji's Diner.

Photo by Joji's Diner.

Prices are exclusive of GST and service charge.

Check out our review on TikTok:

@nova.mothership Can’t travel to America but can travel to Telok Ayer 🤪 #fyp #sgtiktok #foodtiktok ♬ Attention - NewJeans

Draft beers

Launching on Oct. 15, the bar at Joji's Diner will operate from 5pm to 12am.

The bar has a variety of alcoholic beverages and bar bites.

Photo from Joji's Diner.

It is running an all-day permanent promotion for its draft beers:

  • Guinness: S$9.50 per pint

  • Budweiser: S$7.50 per pint

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joji’s Diner (@jojisdiner)

Joji's Diner @ Telok Ayer

3 Stanley Street, Singapore 068722

Opening hours:

  • Diner: 10am to 10pm (last order at 9pm), daily

  • Bar: 5pm to 12am (last order at 11:30pm), daily

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

My sister has always called me a ‘grandma’ driver. I proved her wrong on the race track.

I came to EXPO to race, but found there was a lot more going on.

October 15, 2022, 12:00 PM

XBB Omicron now predominant variant in S'pore, expected to peak in mid-Nov. 2022: MOH

MOH added that healthcare capacity remains protected.

October 15, 2022, 11:21 AM

Do they know what’s inside our parcels? S’porean delivery driver answers all the questions you may have about his job.

Curiosity never killed this author.

October 15, 2022, 10:58 AM

Duty-unpaid cigarettes from Indonesia smuggled via Jurong Fishery Port concealed with fish, S'porean man gets more than 26 months' jail

How duty-unpaid cigarettes end up here.

October 15, 2022, 10:40 AM

‘Uncle offered to […] show me a good time’: S’poreans share their wackiest commute stories after a drunk night out

High… and then dry.

October 15, 2022, 09:57 AM

What it’s like to work in Mothership, as told by a writer who has been around for 3 ½ years

Yes, this is a recruitment ad. Apply to the Features & Perspectives team to meet us in person.

October 15, 2022, 09:34 AM

Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' films, dies aged 72

'You're a wizard, Harry.'

October 15, 2022, 02:41 AM

Mark Lee's wife attends Seventeen's concert with daughter, 14, now understands why the K-Pop band is 'so popular'

Cute.

October 15, 2022, 12:25 AM

S'pore ready to defend sovereignty over Pedra Branca, will deal with 'whatever' legal action from M'sia: MFA

Not budging.

October 14, 2022, 10:26 PM

UK's Liz Truss loses trust in chief financial minister Kwasi Kwarteng after 38 days, Jeremy Hunt takes over

U-turn.

October 14, 2022, 09:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.