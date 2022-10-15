Retro American eatery Joji's Diner opens 2-storey outlet in Telok Ayer with bar & all-day breakfast

Retro American diner concept Joji's Diner has opened a second outlet in Telok Ayer.

The new outlet boasts two floors: A diner on the first floor and a bar on the second floor.

Just like the Upper Serangoon outlet, the Telok Ayer restaurant features a brightly-lit neon sign and retro furnishing.

Diner's exterior

Interior - dining area (first floor)

Interior - bar (second floor)

The two-storey diner can sit around 80 pax.

That's about double the capacity of the Upper Serangoon outlet.

Menu

Joji's Diner serves American cuisine like hotdogs, burgers, milkshakes and all-day breakfast.

Here's what we got:

Smash burger (S$14.90)

The smash burger has two smashed patties made with 70 per cent beef and 30 per cent lamb. There's also bacon, cheese, mustard, onion, pickles, slaw and a generous serving of curly fries on the side.

The patties were juicy and well-seasoned. Plus points for putting a whole pickle on the side, and not in the burger.

Duck on Mash (S$19.90)

Duck leg slow-cooked for nine hours served with mashed potato, orange marmalade sauce, fresh greens and portobello mushroom.

The duck leg falls off the bone and goes well with the lightly-seasoned portobello mushrooms and fluffy mashed potatoes.

At S$19.90, however, it doesn't stand out as much as the other mains on the menu.

Blueberry Pancakes (S$12.90)

Three thick stacks of buttermilk pancakes served with homemade wild blueberry compote and topped with whipped cream.

In Joji's Diner's defence, we took about 20 minutes to take pictures of the food served so the whipped cream melted. Here's what it looks like when freshly served:

Despite not having it fresh out of the kitchen, the pancakes were still fluffy and weren't overpowered by the blueberry compote.

We were fooled by the generous dollop of blueberry compote, in a good way. The compote was not overly surfeiting -- it's not too sweet and tart.

All-Star Plate (S$14.90)

Scrambled eggs, spam and beans, bacon, cherry tomatoes, toast, bratwurst, portobello mushroom and hash.

Large portions and you can't go wrong with the poster child of American breakfast.

Easily the most value-for-money item on the menu.

Tropic Thunder (S$7.50) and Ruby Lemonade (S$7.90)

Tropic Thunder is a refreshingly fruity drink, with hints of orange, watermelon and passionfruit.

We couldn't help but go for sips after sips.

The Ruby Lemonade, however, was not as impressive.

The drink lacked the citrusy flavour you'd get from a lemon and tasted just like strawberry water.

Save your 40 cents and get the Tropic Thunder.

You can find the diner's full menu here:

Prices are exclusive of GST and service charge.

Draft beers

Launching on Oct. 15, the bar at Joji's Diner will operate from 5pm to 12am.

The bar has a variety of alcoholic beverages and bar bites.

It is running an all-day permanent promotion for its draft beers:

Guinness: S$9.50 per pint

Budweiser: S$7.50 per pint

Joji's Diner @ Telok Ayer

3 Stanley Street, Singapore 068722

Opening hours:

Diner: 10am to 10pm (last order at 9pm), daily

Bar: 5pm to 12am (last order at 11:30pm), daily

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.