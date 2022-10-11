Back

S'pore actor Jaspers Lai pays production crew 'close to 6-figure sum' in ringgit after M'sian company allegedly defaults on payment

The unnamed Malaysian media company allegedly owes staff a six-figure sum in ringgit.

Lee Wei Lin | Hayley Foong | October 11, 2022, 09:07 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Jaspers Lai has called out a Malaysian media company for allegedly owing a "large part" of the RM500,000 (S$153,700) production fee to several crew members.

The Kuala Lumpur-born actor, who has appeared in local movies "Ah Boys to Men 3: Frogmen" and "Number 1", posted on Instagram and Facebook on Oct. 9, bringing this matter to light.

In his posts, he claimed that an unnamed Malaysian company owes him, along with the director, editor and other crew members payment for their work done.

Company claimed they have "financial troubles"

In an interview with 8world, Lai shared he had been invited by the said company to produce two programmes together.

The company was supposed to pay a 50 per cent deposit when the contract was signed, but requested additional time to do so, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

He is currently owed a five-figure sum in Singapore dollars.

It has been about six months since the project was completed and the total production cost was RM500,000 (S$153,700), according to 8world.

Lai said the company has made multiple excuses and has paid out some money, but a large part of the production fees are still outstanding.

In his Instagram post, he mentioned the explanation he received from the company was that they were having "financial troubles".

Despite their claims, the said the company has apparently shot other productions in recent months.

As crew members approached him to ask for advice on what they can do to get their money, he decided to fork out a "close to six-figure sum" in ringgit as he "felt bad".

Not deterred from working with other Malaysian companies

Since his post was uploaded on his social media platforms, many netizens have offered him encouragement and support.

Screenshot via Jaspers Lai/Facebook

Some also asked him to reveal the name of the company to prevent other artistes and agencies from encountering a similar experience.

While Lai thanked them for their concern, he told Zaobao he does not want to escalate matters.

He also hopes that legal action will not be needed to resolve this issue.

The actor explained he decided to make the matter public to let others know that celebrities, whom others assume to lead glamorous lives, go through a lot behind closed doors.

Lai told 8world: "The money actually isn't that important. I'll take it as a lesson learnt if they don't pay me."

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images from Jaspers Lai via Facebook 

Yishun Ave 4 residents heard arguments before man, 19, allegedly killed his father, 47

The wounded man sought help from neighbours before collapsing.

October 12, 2022, 02:14 AM

11,732 new Covid-19 cases reported in S’pore on Oct. 11, surge on Tuesday as predicted

There were two deaths reported.

October 12, 2022, 01:53 AM

Rumours of rapid rise in severe illness & deaths due to XBB Omicron subvariant are false: MOH

The number of severe cases has remained relatively low.

October 11, 2022, 10:40 PM

Mahathir, 97, confirms he will contest M'sian elections, does not rule out working with Anwar again

The last dance.

October 11, 2022, 09:01 PM

AVS looking into alleged cat abuse case, confirms feline was in 'good physical condition' on Oct. 7

First-time offenders caught abusing an animal may be charged under the Animals and Birds Act, and could be fined up to S$15,000, jailed up to 18 months, or both.

October 11, 2022, 07:30 PM

BT21 & Line Friends themed pop-up cafe at Orchard from Oct. 21, 2022

Too cute to eat.

October 11, 2022, 07:24 PM

Beng Who Cooks restaurant at Neil Road closing due to 60% rental increase & manpower woes

Unfortunate.

October 11, 2022, 07:14 PM

Bike kiosk on St. John’s Island opening Oct. 14, 2hrs rental will cost S$25

Getaway without really getting away.

October 11, 2022, 06:34 PM

NUS student fined S$5,000 for flying drone in NTU to take photos of girlfriend

The drone was flown within 5km of Tengah aerodrome.

October 11, 2022, 06:20 PM

Free HypeWorld EDM festival tickets worth S$316 per pair to be won by lucky Red Bull customers

Singapore’s largest music festival in 2022.

October 11, 2022, 05:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.