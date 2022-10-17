Back

K-pop group ITZY performing at The Star Theatre S'pore on Jan. 28, 2023

Calling all the MIDZYs out there.

Adelene Wee | October 17, 2022, 02:49 PM

South Korean group ITZY will return to Singapore for a concert on Jan. 28, 2023.

The five-member girl group, best known for their debut track "Dalla Dalla", will be performing at The Star Theatre.

The tour kickstarts in Seoul on Aug 2022 and will span across North America and Asia.

  • Seoul - Aug. 6, Aug. 7, 2022

  • Los Angeles - Oct. 26, 2022

  • Pheonix - Oct. 29, 2022

  • Dallas - Nov. 1, 2022

  • Sugar land - Nov. 3, 2022

  • Atlanta - Nov. 5, 2022

  • Chicago - Nov. 7, 2022

  • Boston - Nov. 10, 2022

  • New York - Nov. 13, 2022

  • Manila - Jan. 14, 2023

  • Singapore - Jan. 28, 2023

  • Jakarta - Feb. 4, 2023

  • Bangkok - Apr. 8, 2023

As of now, ticketing information is not released yet.

Debuted in 2019

ITZY debuted in Feb. 2019 under JYP Entertainment.

The members are Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna.

Photo via ITZY/Facebook

Photo via ITZY/Facebook

"Dalla Dalla" recorded 17.1 million views in 24 hours, setting the record for the most-viewed K-pop debut music video.

Top images via ITZY/Facebook

