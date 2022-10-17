K-pop group ITZY performing at The Star Theatre S'pore on Jan. 28, 2023

South Korean group ITZY will return to Singapore for a concert on Jan. 28, 2023.

The five-member girl group, best known for their debut track "Dalla Dalla", will be performing at The Star Theatre.

The tour kickstarts in Seoul on Aug 2022 and will span across North America and Asia.

Seoul - Aug. 6, Aug. 7, 2022

Los Angeles - Oct. 26, 2022

Pheonix - Oct. 29, 2022

Dallas - Nov. 1, 2022

Sugar land - Nov. 3, 2022

Atlanta - Nov. 5, 2022

Chicago - Nov. 7, 2022

Boston - Nov. 10, 2022

New York - Nov. 13, 2022

Manila - Jan. 14, 2023

Singapore - Jan. 28, 2023

Jakarta - Feb. 4, 2023

Bangkok - Apr. 8, 2023

As of now, ticketing information is not released yet.

Debuted in 2019

ITZY debuted in Feb. 2019 under JYP Entertainment.

The members are Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna.

"Dalla Dalla" recorded 17.1 million views in 24 hours, setting the record for the most-viewed K-pop debut music video.

Top images via ITZY/Facebook