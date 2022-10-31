Back

HDB incurred deficit of S$744 million on upgrading, rejuvenation of towns & flats in FY2021

Of the S$744 million, S$392 million was incurred for upgrading programmes, such as the Home Improvement Programme and Lift Upgrading Programme.

Lean Jinghui | October 31, 2022, 12:00 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

HDB incurred a deficit of S$392 million for upgrading programmes conducted in various HDB estates around Singapore.

A deficit of S$352 million was also recorded for residential works, for a total of S$744 million.

In its annual report on Financial Year (FY) 2021, HDB said that it had incurred its largest ever net deficit of S$4.367 billion, before government grants.

This is the highest ever deficit recorded in Singapore's public housing history, in the period beginning on April 1, 2021 and ending on March 31, 2022.

More upgrading works carried out in 2021

A deficit of S$392 million was incurred for upgrading programmes, such as the Home Improvement Programme (HIP) and Lift Upgrading Programme (LUP).

This was an increase of more than 60 per cent, compared with the S$242 million deficit incurred in FY2020.

According to HDB, this increase in deficit is due to higher expenditure on the HIP, as construction works picked up last year with the easing of pandemic measures.

Under the HIP scheme, an estimated 53,792 flats have been upgraded in FY 2021, to address "common maintenance issues" related to ageing flats.

Money for residential ancillary functions

A deficit of S$352 million was also incurred for "residential residential ancillary" functions in FY2021, including the provision and management of facilities such as car parks in housing estates, and planning and building administration.

The increase in spending was mainly due to works such as car park improvement and the reconstruction of drains, as well as repairing of electrical works.

This is higher than the deficit of S$307 million incurred in FY2020.

Rental and pandemic support

Separately, HDB also incurred a deficit of S$121 million under the various rental housing schemes.

S$3.6 million was also written off for rental arrears confirmed irrecoverable in FY2021.

To help tide through the Covid-19 pandemic, HDB said that help for home owners, such as the suspension of late payment charges, was provided. This amounted to about S$15 million.

In addition, waiving of rental costs was carried out for about 8,500 qualifying tenants in HDB shops and social-communal facilities, which amounted to S$115 million.

Related story:

Top image via HDB Facebook 

Newton Food Centre closing on Nov. 1 for 3 months for repairs & renovation

Works are expected to end on Jan. 31, 2023.

October 31, 2022, 12:09 PM

Richard Branson rejects invite to TV debate with Shanmugam on death penalty

"What Singapore really needs is a constructive, lasting dialogue involving multiple stakeholders, and a true commitment to transparency and evidence."

October 31, 2022, 11:50 AM

Itaewon crowd crush: PM Lee sends condolence message to South Korea's president

On behalf of the government of Singapore.

October 31, 2022, 11:10 AM

HDB incurs record net deficit of over S$4.3 billion in FY 2021, Desmond Lee pledges to keep public housing affordable for S'poreans

HDB has been absorbing some costs.

October 31, 2022, 10:03 AM

Elon Musk reportedly planning to lay off more Twitter staff within days

Before Nov. 1, 2022.

October 31, 2022, 03:44 AM

S'porean survivor of Itaewon crowd crush: 'Paramedics tried their best for those who looked like they stood a chance'

As she is certified to perform CPR, she volunteered to help those hurt in the crowd crush. What she didn't expect was how bad the situation was.

October 30, 2022, 06:42 PM

The Chevrons S'pore to increase prices by S$15 - S$60 for its chalet & bungalow units

Local getaways will be more expensive.

October 30, 2022, 06:29 PM

New molten lava chocolate buns at Din Tai Fung S'pore for S$3.50/piece because Christmas

Nice.

October 30, 2022, 06:10 PM

Mothership Investigates: How a moment on stage with Justin Bieber made one girl ‘the most disliked in S’pore’

After she was brought on stage to be serenaded by Justin Bieber as the "One Less Lonely Girl", fans in Singapore turned against her with accusations that she'd gotten the experience through underhanded means. More than a decade after the fact, we try to get to the bottom of this rumour.

October 30, 2022, 04:19 PM

'People grabbed my arms & legs asking me to save them': Itaewon club staff on what happened during crowd crush

A survivor saw 'five or six layers' of people stacked on top of each other in the aftermath, and noted that there were some who had lost consciousness.

October 30, 2022, 02:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.