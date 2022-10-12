'Good reasons' for S'pore's tough stance on drugs: Shanmugam on Thailand mass shooting

Law and home affairs minister K Shanmugam said the massacre that recently took place at a childcare centre in Thailand is an example of why Singapore has such strict drug laws.

Shanmugam noted in a Facebook post on Oct. 11 that the perpetrator of the shooting, 34-year-old former policeman Panya Khamrab, was facing a methamphetamine drug charge when he carried out the attack.

According to media reports, Panya was dismissed from the police force in 2021 over drug allegations.

He was also in court for a drug charge on the morning of the attack, which left at least 38 dead, including 24 children.

Panya had reportedly not quit from his habit of taking drugs since he was fired from the force, The Straits Times wrote.

The silence of activists: Shanmugam

Shanmugam pointed out that those who disapprove of Singapore's severe stance on drugs have purportedly been silent.

"The silence, of narco liberals and apologists for drug traffickers, is deafening. Some are probably hoping that the link between drugs and the violence will be overlooked. And as far as I know, these activists have not held any candle light vigil for the children who have been massacred."

He also highlighted Thailand's move to clamp down on drugs following the mass shooting.

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-Ocha, has made drug suppression an urgent national agenda item and ordered police to proactively crack down on illicit substances, reported Bloomberg.

To do so, police will conduct random drug searches, arrest offenders, and bring in drug users for rehabilitation.

However, Shanmugam wondered how such measures will pan out considering the "wide availability of drugs" there.

Referring to Thailand's move to legalise cannabis in June 2022, he added:

"At least one death penalty activist was celebrating Thailand’s move, with the implied suggestion that we were wrong in our policies. At that time we were asked if we would follow Thailand’s example. I said no."

Good reasons

Shanmugam also cited a stabbing attack in Canada in September 2022, which left 10 dead, and where one of the perpetrators had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, and associations with gang members and drug dealers.

The minister concluded:

"I cannot emphasise this enough – there are good reasons why Singapore maintains a tough stance towards drug consumption and trafficking."

You can read Shanmugam's full post here.

Top photo from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau and by Andrew Koay