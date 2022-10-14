Back

SNSD's Hyoyeon to perform at Marquee nightclub on Nov. 18, 2022

DJ Hyo in the house.

Russell Ang | October 14, 2022, 06:05 PM

If you're an avid clubber in Singapore, heads up.

Kim Hyo-yeon (better known as Hyoyeon), a member of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation (SNSD), will be making an appearance at Marquee Singapore on Nov. 18, 2022.

Performing as DJ Hyo

The girl group member will be taking the DJ deck at Marquee as DJ Hyo.

Photo via Marquee Singapore

Besides being a member of SNSD, Kim has released solo projects under her HYO alias.

She has gained recognition in the EDM scene, ranked as the 11th most popular female DJ in Asia.

In 2019, she was in Singapore to perform at the Legacy Music Festival.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hyoyeon Kim (@hyoyeon_x_x)

Since her debut as a DJ in 2018, she has released singles like "Dessert" and "DEEP."

Tickets available

Early tickets to the event are now on sale and can be purchased here:

  • Ladies general admission: S$60

  • Gentlemen general admission: S$70

Alternatively, guests can opt to buy expedited entry tickets for S$150.

Limited tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.

Top image from Marquee Singapore and @hyoyeon_x_x

