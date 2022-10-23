Back

Pop-up neon gaming arena with 3 zones & 10 games at PLQ Plaza from Oct. 21 - Nov. 6, 2022

Pew pew.

Mandy How | Russell Ang | October 23, 2022, 02:01 AM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Singaporeans may be familiar with food and retail pop-ups, but mall developer Lendlease and event organiser Invade have collaborated to come up with something different.

With arcade favourites and multiplayer games, a neon, gamified playspace—Gamebox—will run for over two and a half weeks from Oct. 21 to Nov. 6, 2022 at PLQ Plaza in Paya Lebar.

10 games across three arenas

The space will see 10 games in total—four "kult-curated" games, three arcade games, and three multiplayer games.

The consoles, however, are stationed in rather small containers.

Solo Arena is debuting four new-to-market "kult-curated"  games: Turbo, Timeout, Froggie, and Gone Fishing.

Photo by Russell Ang

Photo by Russell Ang

Photo by Russell Ang

To play, pick two battles and race against the leaderboard.

When asked what "kult-curated" means, a spokesperson explained the term is related to the arcade games there, meaning the area is catered to locals and their favourite arcade games.

The Party Arena offers three multiplayer games – Fnakball, Go Kart Go!, and Tower Game.

Photo by Russell Ang

Photo by Russell Ang

Lastly, three classic arcade consoles can be found at the Hyper Arena.

These are Drum Mania, Bishi Bashi Channel, and Up and Away.

Photo by Russell Ang

Photo by Russell Ang

Photo by Russell Ang

Games bazaar

Additionally, stalls at a Games Bazaar will sell gaming-related items and conduct workshops, including a complimentary one on wooden gun-making for three pax.

Photo by Russell Ang

Photo by Russell Ang

Photo by Russell Ang

If you're lazy, you can also buy the ready-to-play wooden guns to play shooting games with.

How to redeem a base pass

To start playing, you will first need to get hold of a base pass.

Each base pass entitles you to free play of five different games.

Check all the gameplay boxes on the pass to earn Plus$.by competing against other players' high scores in various arenas.

There are two ways to redeem your base pass:

  1. Shop at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ)

    • Spend a minimum of S$80 ($60 for Lendlease Plus Members) at PLQ to redeem the base pass at the mall's concierge on Level 4.

  2. If you're not already one, sign up as a new Lendlease Plus member to receive 10,000 Plus$ and a base pass on the spot.

Otherwise, members of the public can redeem one free play at any of the arenas with a single receipt that does not require a minimum spend.

To join the express queue, make sure your receipt hits S$20.

Live music

On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during the event period, 11 local artistes will be putting on live musical performances from 7 pm till late.

Photo by Russell Ang

Look forward to acts by Amander Liew, Joie Tan, Muhammad Firdaus, Marcus Lee, and more local singers.

Gamebox @ PLQ Plaza

Where: 10 Paya Lebar Road, PLQ Plaza, Paya Lebar Quarter, Singapore 409057.

When: Oct, 21 - Nov. 6, 2022

What time:

Fridays and Saturdays, 12pm - 10pm

All other days, 12pm - 9pm

Top image by Russell Ang 

