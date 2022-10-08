Unlimited pizza & drinks at Pizza Hut S'pore for S$17.90 every Wednesday till Nov. 2, 2022

This is one deal that will unite the pro-pineapple and anti-pineapple on pizza people.

Pizza Hut is bringing back its unlimited pizza deal.

The Unlimited Pizza Wednesday promotion offers customers free-flow pizza and soft drinks for S$17.90 (adults) and S$10.90 (children).

According to Pizza Hut, the unlimited pizza flavours are:

Hawaiian

Pepperoni

Chicken Supreme

Super Supreme

Chicken Satay

This deal will run on four consecutive Wednesdays:

Oct. 12

Oct. 19

Oct. 26

Nov. 2

Customers can dine for 90 minutes from 3pm to 9pm.

This deal is only available for dine-in at Pizza Hut restaurants.

Top image from Pizza Hut and @revfivez on Instagram