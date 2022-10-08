Unlimited pizza & drinks at Pizza Hut S'pore for S$17.90 every Wednesday till Nov. 2, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
This is one deal that will unite the pro-pineapple and anti-pineapple on pizza people.
Pizza Hut is bringing back its unlimited pizza deal.
The Unlimited Pizza Wednesday promotion offers customers free-flow pizza and soft drinks for S$17.90 (adults) and S$10.90 (children).
According to Pizza Hut, the unlimited pizza flavours are:
- Hawaiian
- Pepperoni
- Chicken Supreme
- Super Supreme
- Chicken Satay
- Oct. 12
- Oct. 19
- Oct. 26
- Nov. 2
Customers can dine for 90 minutes from 3pm to 9pm.
This deal is only available for dine-in at Pizza Hut restaurants.
Top image from Pizza Hut and @revfivez on Instagram
