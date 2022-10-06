Back

NOC's Food King's social media accounts now active under new name, Savour 365

But are they related?

Lee Wei Lin | October 06, 2022, 07:23 PM

Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) food vlog brand Food King was "officially shut down" in September.

However, its social media accounts are now active under a new name, Savour 365.

The internet always remembers

Content on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok prior to Food King's closure which tagged the brand now link to Savour 365.

On Instagram, former Food King host Aiken Chia's August 2020 post has Savour 365 tagged:

The same goes for Dee Kosh's TikTok video:

Along with Cold Storage's sponsored Christmas post from 2020:

But who's behind the new website?

Savour 365's website describes themselves as one which will serve up a "buffet of stories that celebrate community, experiences, and wellness from our diverse team of multi-hyphenates".

There is no indication if they are linked to NOC.

According to their Instagram profile, they are set to launch on Oct. 10, 2022.

Top photos from Night Owl Cinematics & Cold Storage's Facebook

