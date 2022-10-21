Back

Felicia Chin & Jeffrey Xu may live stream their wedding on Oct. 22

Her Instagram poll showed that 99 per cent of respondents are keen on tuning in.

Lee Wei Lin | October 21, 2022, 12:31 PM

Felicia Chin, 37, and Jeffrey Xu, 34, are getting married on Oct. 22, and want you to be part of the festivities -- virtually, at least.

In an Instagram poll posted on Oct. 21, Chin asked if people would be interested in watching a live stream of their big day.

10 hours later, 99 per cent of respondents voted yes.

Chin previously asked her 182,000 Instagram followers to help her decide on a hashtag for their wedding, and gave four options, written in a mix of English and Chinese.

All four suggestions are wordplay on the couple's respective names.

It appears that FelForMing has received the popular vote as they have been using it in their wedding-related posts:

Cute.

