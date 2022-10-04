M'sian model, 26, 'annoyed' by brouhaha surrounding birthday kiss she got from Eric Tsang, 69

A Malaysian model who goes by the mononym Lebara found herself making headlines after a video of her getting a birthday peck from veteran-actor-turned-TVB-general-manager Eric Tsang made the rounds online.

The 26-year-old uploaded a video taken at what was presumably her birthday dinner on Sep. 30.

A table of guests sang a birthday song in Cantonese for Lebara, and Tsang walked over to her side after they were done. He gave a short speech and blew out the candle with her before kissing her.

"Birthday kisses are normal"

Tsang would later clarify with Hong Kong media outlets, including HK01, that he "does not know" Lebara and was asked by a friend to attend the party.

He added that "birthday kisses are normal" and he did not know that the video would be posted on social media.

The TVB bigwig also cleared up rumours that he had kissed Lebara on the lips, confirming that he delivered the peck on her cheek, reported HK01.

Model 'annoyed' by hubbub

Lebara has kept the video on her Instagram and Facebook pages despite getting flak for the video, and she also posted her thoughts on the brouhaha.

She wrote:

"A small birthday blessing caused such a big fuss... Annoyed. My birthday wish this year was world peace but I suspect I made the wrong wish because it's the other way around. I'll stick by my guns regardless of what goes on around me. As long as I'm not bringing trouble to others, what they think [of me] doesn't matter."

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Lebara's Instagram