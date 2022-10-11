Taiwanese singer Eric Chou, 27, engaged to former newscaster, 33

It's good news for Taiwanese singer Eric Chou, 27, who announced he is engaged to former Sanlih Entertainment Television (SET) newscaster Dacie Chao, 33.

The singer, once dubbed the king of lovelorn people for his repertoire of sad love songs, made the surprise announcement on Oct. 10.

Their love story

The lovebirds went public with their relationship in 2019, only to break up in October 2020.

They got back together in June 2021.

According to ET Today, Chou's manager shared the couple had previously reached a consensus that they would get married, and the proposal was a necessary "formality".

The singer planned the proposal for months, and bought a two-carat ring for the occasion.

He got down on bended knee on their hotel balcony while holidaying in Europe, reported ET Today.

Chou's manager confirmed that wedding bells will not be ringing this year as both the bride- and groom-to-be are prioritising their respective careers for now.

Apparently visited Singapore together

According to Yahoo Taiwan, the pair recently traveled to Singapore, Bangkok and Milan together.

Chao uploaded photos taken in Singapore on Instagram about two weeks after Chou held his concert here.

Top photos from Eric Chou's Instagram