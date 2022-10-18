Epic jam into S'pore via Tuas Second Link sees 700 cars, buses & trucks on right-most lane alone

Massive jams on both the Causeway and Tuas Second Link road connections towards Singapore occurred on the morning of Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

A video that captured the extent of the jam towards Singapore along the Tuas Second Link has since been put up on Facebook.

The 3-minute video showed the continuous stretch of motorcycles, cars, buses, and trucks, filling up all lanes on the second link bridge as thousands tried to enter Singapore, but their progress were stymied by rainy weather and the sheer volume of vehicles plying the route.

The caption on the video read: "Tanjung Kupang custom counter to Tuas custom counter... This time it is really BBQ already."

What footage showed

The footage started by revealing there were occupants off-camera looking at the scene before them while riding in a vehicle, which had exited Singapore, travelling towards Johor.

They could be heard exclaiming in shock at how bad the jam was in the opposite direction.

One of them said this type of scenario only occurs during the Lunar New Year period.

The video showed motorcycles packed tightly at the start of the queue waiting to clear customs, followed by three lanes of vehicles, with cars on the right-most lane, and buses and trucks mostly waiting along the next two left-most lanes.

At some points, the jam extended all the way as far back as the eye could see.

700-vehicle length jam

As the occupant of the car travelling towards Johor was filming the jam from the start, the number of stationary cars, buses and trucks taking up the right-most lane could be counted.

By the end of the 3-minute clip when the last vehicle got into the queue, the tally was about 700 vehicles lined up on the right-most lane alone.

In total, there were likely several thousand commuters travelling along the second link waiting to enter Singapore at that time.

Assuming each vehicle took up some 5m of space, the jam was roughly 3.5km long.

4-hour journey

An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority spokesperson from Singapore told Mothership that there were no reported technical faults in the morning of Oct. 17, except that it was raining.

According to a Shin Min Daily News article on the jam, it was reported that some Malaysians took between three to four hours to clear customs to get into Singapore.

One motorcyclist who left home in Malaysia at 5:50am only reached Singapore three hours later at around 9am.

The roughly 6km second link stretch between the Johor customs and Singapore customs can be cleared within several minutes when traffic is sparse.

