Back

Massive jams on Causeway & Tuas Second Link on Monday, M'sian blames S'pore's system & gets slammed by others

Monday blues.

Sulaiman Daud | October 17, 2022, 01:48 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Awe-inspiring traffic jams were spotted on both the Causeway and Tuas Second Link road connections to Malaysia on the morning of Oct. 17.

A Facebook post in the group "Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers" included photos of what looked like massive vehicle queues going from Malaysia to Singapore.

The photos appeared to be taken from an app that monitors traffic along the road links.

Pic from MSBC FB group.

There still appeared to be a jam along the Tuas and Woodlands links at 11:35am, according to the OneMonitoring website run by the Land Transport Authority.

Photo from OneMonitoring SG.

Photo from OneMotoringSG

The lane for inbound traffic coming from Malaysia was noticeably more crowded than the lane going to Malaysia.

Photo from OneMotoring SG.

As of 12:40pm, Singapore's Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Twitter account did not report any technical hiccups on Oct. 17.

An ICA spokesperson told Mothership that there were no reported technical faults in the morning of Oct. 17, but it was raining.

This could have led to the long queues as people tend to drive more slowly.

The user who posted the photos is apparently a Malaysian who lives in Singapore.

His caption, translated, reads, "Angry at Malaysian customs, but the finger chop system in Singapore is still low class and no good."

In response, several commenters pointed out that the jam was likely due to the large number of Malaysians crossing the border to work in Singapore after the weekend, instead of any technical failures.

One commenter said in a comment (translated): It's not the system that broke down, but since so many Malaysians work in Singapore, the system can't move. Even if there were lots of computers, seek forgiveness."

Photo from MSBC FB group.

Another said (translated): "More Malaysians are working in Singapore these days, even more than before Covid-19. Don't even say humans, even machines get worn out because thousands of people enter and exit."

"So don't blame either the Singapore or Malaysian system. If you want to work in Singapore, you need to bear with it. But no, every day just complain. Every day there's a jam, even if it's small or big, it's still a jam right?"

Screenshot from MSBC FB group.

Malaysian media recently reported that the automated customs clearance system at the Sultan Iskandar Building's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint will be suspended for nearly a month starting from Oct. 16.

Top image from MSBC FB group and OneMotoring.

Man seen swinging sword at car & people at Sumang Lane in Punggol part of filming

Not real.

October 17, 2022, 01:53 PM

Otters mindblown seeing fishes bigger than them at Gardens By The Bay's Big Fish Aquarium

Trying to bite off more than they can chew.

October 17, 2022, 11:51 AM

S'pore man, 25, allegedly sold fake Rolex watches via Facebook, victims lost more than S$88,000

Buying a Rolex off Facebook is not recommended.

October 17, 2022, 03:53 AM

M'sian Muslim vet treats dogs despite stigma & critics telling her to change her job claiming it's forbidden

The animal lover is also an advocate for animal welfare.

October 16, 2022, 10:37 PM

China restricts the word 'Beijing' on social media after rare protest against Xi Jinping

In the lead-up to the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress.

October 16, 2022, 10:32 PM

2 gunmen killed 11 volunteer soldiers in Russian training ground, its defence ministry says

The ministry called the incident a terrorist attack.

October 16, 2022, 10:27 PM

K-pop band Seventeen fans create spreadsheet to inform others of Covid-19 infection after S'pore concert

Get well soon, Carats.

October 16, 2022, 09:07 PM

M'sian motorcyclist, 43, dies after collision with another motorcycle on SLE

A private ambulance happened to pass by and stopped to assist.

October 16, 2022, 09:03 PM

SPCA S'pore may launch programme for dogs & cats to visit workplaces in mid-2023

Send this to your boss.

October 16, 2022, 07:56 PM

Stranger tells Glenn Yong his TikToks are 'cringe', celeb urges public to 'spread love, not hate'

He also hopes his fans are not affected by the hate comments.

October 16, 2022, 06:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.