Massive jams on Causeway & Tuas Second Link on Monday, M'sian blames S'pore's system & gets slammed by others

Awe-inspiring traffic jams were spotted on both the Causeway and Tuas Second Link road connections to Malaysia on the morning of Oct. 17.

A Facebook post in the group "Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers" included photos of what looked like massive vehicle queues going from Malaysia to Singapore.

The photos appeared to be taken from an app that monitors traffic along the road links.

There still appeared to be a jam along the Tuas and Woodlands links at 11:35am, according to the OneMonitoring website run by the Land Transport Authority.

The lane for inbound traffic coming from Malaysia was noticeably more crowded than the lane going to Malaysia.

As of 12:40pm, Singapore's Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Twitter account did not report any technical hiccups on Oct. 17.

An ICA spokesperson told Mothership that there were no reported technical faults in the morning of Oct. 17, but it was raining.

This could have led to the long queues as people tend to drive more slowly.

The user who posted the photos is apparently a Malaysian who lives in Singapore.

His caption, translated, reads, "Angry at Malaysian customs, but the finger chop system in Singapore is still low class and no good."

In response, several commenters pointed out that the jam was likely due to the large number of Malaysians crossing the border to work in Singapore after the weekend, instead of any technical failures.

One commenter said in a comment (translated): It's not the system that broke down, but since so many Malaysians work in Singapore, the system can't move. Even if there were lots of computers, seek forgiveness."

Another said (translated): "More Malaysians are working in Singapore these days, even more than before Covid-19. Don't even say humans, even machines get worn out because thousands of people enter and exit."

"So don't blame either the Singapore or Malaysian system. If you want to work in Singapore, you need to bear with it. But no, every day just complain. Every day there's a jam, even if it's small or big, it's still a jam right?"

Malaysian media recently reported that the automated customs clearance system at the Sultan Iskandar Building's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint will be suspended for nearly a month starting from Oct. 16.

Top image from MSBC FB group and OneMotoring.