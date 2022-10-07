Man, 35, arrested for driving against flow of traffic on BKE slip road, hitting motorcyclist

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt, the Singapore police said.

He was allegedly the male car driver whose vehicle travelled against the flow of traffic and hit a motorcyclist.

On Sep. 30 at about 3.40am, the police were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) slip road into Bukit Panjang Road.

Footage from a passing vehicle showed a car travelling in the opposite direction along the slip road and hitting a motorcycle.

Another clip in the aftermath of the accident showed the black car reversing and driving off from the scene.

The motorcycle, with its hazard lights still blinking, remained on its side on the ground.

A 31-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital, the police said

Police investigations are ongoing.