Car on BKE slip road drives against flow of traffic, hits motorcyclist, allegedly drives off

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to hospital.

Belmont Lay | October 03, 2022, 06:28 PM

A car was caught on video driving against the flow of traffic along a expressway slip road on early Friday morning before colliding head-on with a motorcycle.

Footage of the incident was shared online on Sep. 30.

What video showed

The vehicle recording the footage was travelling along the one-way, two-lane Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) slip road while navigating a bend when a car suddenly appeared in the opposite direction.

The car that was recording the footage managed to keep left and slow down and avoided colliding head-on with the car travelling in the opposite direction, which had to swerve to get out of the way.

However, the motorcycle on the right lane was not so fortunate as it did not have time to react and plowed straight into the oncoming car's bonnet.

Another clip in the aftermath of the accident showed the black car reversing and then it apparently drove off from the scene.

The motorcycle, with its hazard lights still blinking, remained on its side on the ground.

Police investigating

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcyclist along the BKE slip road into Bukit Panjang Road on Sep. 30 at about 3.40am.

A 31-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

