SAF establishes Digital & Intelligence Service, Brigadier General Lee Yi-Jin appointed as chief

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) inaugurated its fourth service – the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) – on Oct. 28.

The DIS is the consolidation and integration of the existing Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I), as well as the cyber capabilities of the SAF.

What is DIS

The formation of the new branch of the military was announced in March 2022.

The DIS's mission is to defend and dominate in the digital domain.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), DIS will play a critical role in defending Singapore from threats in the digital domain.

They will be known as commands and will consist of the Joint Intelligence Command, C4 Command/Cybersecurity Task Force, Digital Defence Command, Digital Ops-Tech Centre, and DIS Training Command, which will be set up in 2023.

These will be in the areas of intelligence; C4 (command, control, communications and computers) and cyber; electronic protection and psychological defence; and training.

Inauguration parade on Oct. 28

The DIS was established at an inauguration parade at the SAFTI Military Institute.

President Halimah Yacob officiated the parade.

In her speech, she emphasised the impact of digital attacks that can result in "disruption of essential services, data theft and even local elections".

"Termed 'hybrid warfare', it can be a preamble or part of an orchestrated campaign against a target nation by state and non-state actors," she said.

President Halimah said SAF has to adapt itself to defend Singapore against the security threats that exist in the digital and information domains.

Brigadier General Lee Yi-Jin appointed as DIS chief

Brigadier General Lee Yi-Jin will serve as the new Chief of Digital and Intelligence Service.

He joined the SAF in 1999 and has served in various command appointments, including Commanding Officer of the 21st Battalion Singapore Artillery, Commander of the 3rd Singapore Infantry Brigade and Commander of the 6th Singapore Division and Headquarters Sense and Strike.

He has also held various key staff appointments, including as Assistant Chief of the General Staff (Plans) and Group Chief Policy and Strategy at MINDEF.

