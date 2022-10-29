Back

SAF establishes Digital & Intelligence Service, Brigadier General Lee Yi-Jin appointed as chief

Keeping Singapore's air, land, sea, and now digital space safe.

Fiona Tan | October 29, 2022, 02:04 PM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) inaugurated its fourth service – the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) – on Oct. 28.

The DIS is the consolidation and integration of the existing Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I), as well as the cyber capabilities of the SAF.

What is DIS

The formation of the new branch of the military was announced in March 2022.

The DIS's mission is to defend and dominate in the digital domain.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), DIS will play a critical role in defending Singapore from threats in the digital domain.

They will be known as commands and will consist of the Joint Intelligence Command, C4 Command/Cybersecurity Task Force, Digital Defence Command, Digital Ops-Tech Centre, and DIS Training Command, which will be set up in 2023.

These will be in the areas of intelligence; C4 (command, control, communications and computers) and cyber; electronic protection and psychological defence; and training.

Inauguration parade on Oct. 28

The DIS was established at an inauguration parade at the SAFTI Military Institute.

President Halimah Yacob officiated the parade.

In her speech, she emphasised the impact of digital attacks that can result in "disruption of essential services, data theft and even local elections".

"Termed 'hybrid warfare', it can be a preamble or part of an orchestrated campaign against a target nation by state and non-state actors," she said.

President Halimah said SAF has to adapt itself to defend Singapore against the security threats that exist in the digital and information domains.

Brigadier General Lee Yi-Jin appointed as DIS chief

Brigadier General Lee Yi-Jin will serve as the new Chief of Digital and Intelligence Service.

He joined the SAF in 1999 and has served in various command appointments, including Commanding Officer of the 21st Battalion Singapore Artillery, Commander of the 3rd Singapore Infantry Brigade and Commander of the 6th Singapore Division and Headquarters Sense and Strike.

He has also held various key staff appointments, including as Assistant Chief of the General Staff (Plans) and Group Chief Policy and Strategy at MINDEF.

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from The Digital and Intelligence Service/Facebook.

S'pore Idol alum Sylvester Sim on what he’s up to & why he once rejected a 4-figure sum to perform a song

It's been 18 years since his win in 2004.

October 30, 2022, 10:56 AM

POV: Don't just leave it to the experts to deal with S'pore's mental health struggles

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 30, 2022, 10:01 AM

Stampede at Halloween parties in Itaewon, Seoul leads to at least 59 confirmed deaths

An estimated 100,000 people are believed to have visited the district on Oct. 29.

October 30, 2022, 12:50 AM

7 sent to hospital after 5-vehicle chain collision along PIE, lorry driver assisting with police investigations

Two lorries, a taxi and two BMW sedans were involved in the collision.

October 29, 2022, 09:48 PM

2 S'poreans arrested in Thailand for allegedly selling drugs, possessing firearms & illegally entering country 20 years ago

A total of 104 partygoers tested positive for drugs.

October 29, 2022, 09:14 PM

Majestic 4.6m tall T.rex skeleton at Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall draws healthy crowd

Jurassic.

October 29, 2022, 06:27 PM

New co-working spaces at MRT stations in Paya Lebar & Woodlands opening end-2022, prices from S$4.90/hour

Work station in an MRT station.

October 29, 2022, 05:12 PM

Michelin Bib Gourmand zi char Kok Sen Restaurant moving out on Oct. 30, will reopen on Nov. 7, 2022

Reopening real soon.

October 29, 2022, 04:26 PM

Missing man, 83, last seen at Bedok North Street 2, police appealing for information

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call the police hotline or submit information online.

October 29, 2022, 02:59 PM

Syed Saddiq ordered to enter defence against 4 criminal charges by KL High Court

Facing four charges, Syed Saddiq could face over 15 years in jail. However, he said that a trial will give him an opportunity to clear his name.

October 29, 2022, 01:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.