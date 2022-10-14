Influencer Daryl Aiden Yow calls out Dior S'pore sales assistant for allegedly being 'rude af' to his mum

A sales assistant from Dior Singapore has come under the spotlight for her less-than-stellar service.

Local influencer Daryl Aiden Yow posted to his Instagram Stories (IGS) on Oct. 11, 2022, recounting how his mother had allegedly been poorly treated by some staff from luxury brands.

The 30-year-old influencer did not name a specific brand or outlet at first, but subsequently revealed that one of the staff was a Dior salesperson from the ION Orchard branch.

This was after many of his followers shared similar experiences with a particular sales assistant at the store.

What happened

For her birthday this year, Yow decided to buy his mum a bag of her choice as he wanted to gift her "something nice" for once.

He added that this was possible because he had done well this year, thanking his followers for their support in making it happen.

Yow's mother eventually chose a Louis Vuitton bag, a photo of them showed.

However, the process of getting the bag wasn't entirely a happy one.

Went shopping with his credit card

In the week prior to the purchase, Yow's schedule was so packed that he was unable to find time to shop with his parents.

To prevent his mum from waiting any longer, the influencer passed her his credit card so that she could go shopping without him.

Later, while on a shoot, Yow received a string of messages from his mum, who told him that she was hurt by how some of the staff from the luxury brand had treated her.

Yow said that his parents were not dressed up—blouse with denim shorts for mum, and t-shirt, bermudas, and slippers for dad—but questioned if that was reason enough for them to be "looked down upon".

The way Yow's mum described being treated made him livid, Yow's IGS read.

"It was supposed to be a fun and sweet gesture from me that'll make her happy, but it in turn made her feel like shit because some of the [staff] were clocking her and my dad from head to toe."

According to Yow, one of the staff (from an unspecified brand) even told his mum "N-O, no" when she asked to view certain bags.

The influencer added that he wished he knew the name of the staff so that he could personally head down to the outlet to tell her off.

Despite the unpleasant encounters, Yow said there were also "lovely" people who served his parents.

Not slamming any brand

When Yow asked his followers if they have come across such situations as well, he received a number of DMs (direct messages) from followers who cited their experiences at Dior's ION Orchard outlet.

That was also when Yow revealed that it was at this store that his mum had received exceedingly poor treatment.

Although he did not name names, the influencer said that the sales assistant was a woman who looked to be in her late 30s to early 40s.

He explained that that his mum is a thrifty person who doesn't splurge, and for her to visit a luxury store was a new experience, meant to be a happy memory.

However, her experience has now been tainted by the sales assistant, Yow said.

Mothership has reached out to Dior and will update this article when they reply.

You can view Yow's IGS here:

Top image via Daryl Aiden Yow's Instagram page, Dior Singapore