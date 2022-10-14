Local celebs like Zoe Tay & Pierre Png meet K-pop star CL at Cartier event in Gardens by the Bay

CL of former K-pop girl group 2NE1 was in town for a guest appearance at Cartier's Into The Wild Experience.

The event was held on Oct. 13 from 7pm at Gardens by the Bay's Bayfront Pavilion.

Despite it being a private event, crowds gathered as early as 4pm to capture a glimpse of celebrities who were invited to the event.

Celeb spotting

The event was attended by several local celebrities and influencers.

Zoe Tay

Chantalle Ng

Pierre Png

Glenn Yong

Jeanette Aw

Sonia Chew

Some lucky fans also managed to catch CL after the event, where she signed some items for them.

She could be heard jokingly saying: "You guys are everywhere."

Top image from @the_celebrityagency and @glennyqh.