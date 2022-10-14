Back

Local celebs like Zoe Tay & Pierre Png meet K-pop star CL at Cartier event in Gardens by the Bay

Hello, CL.

Fasiha Nazren | October 14, 2022, 06:07 PM

Events

CL of former K-pop girl group 2NE1 was in town for a guest appearance at Cartier's Into The Wild Experience.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CL (@chaelincl)

The event was held on Oct. 13 from 7pm at Gardens by the Bay's Bayfront Pavilion.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Despite it being a private event, crowds gathered as early as 4pm to capture a glimpse of celebrities who were invited to the event.

Photo by Russell Ang.

Photo by Russell Ang.

Celeb spotting

The event was attended by several local celebrities and influencers.

Zoe Tay

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Chantalle Ng

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Pierre Png

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Celebrity Agency (@the_celebrityagency)

Glenn Yong

Photo from @glennyqh

Jeanette Aw

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeanette Aw 欧萱 (@jeanetteaw)

Sonia Chew

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SONIA CHEW (@soniachew)

Some lucky fans also managed to catch CL after the event, where she signed some items for them.

@lzxphyr @CL with kids is just another level 😭😭😭 thank you queen ❤️❤️ #CL #CLxCartier #Singapore ♬ Hello Bitches - CL

She could be heard jokingly saying: "You guys are everywhere."

@ivxxivx A very cherry evening with the baddest female @chaelincl 🍒 #CL #Singapore #gzb #CLxCartier #chaelincl #fyp #씨엘 @CL ♬ My Way - CL

Top image from @the_celebrityagency and @glennyqh.

