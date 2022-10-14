Local celebs like Zoe Tay & Pierre Png meet K-pop star CL at Cartier event in Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
CL of former K-pop girl group 2NE1 was in town for a guest appearance at Cartier's Into The Wild Experience.
The event was held on Oct. 13 from 7pm at Gardens by the Bay's Bayfront Pavilion.
Despite it being a private event, crowds gathered as early as 4pm to capture a glimpse of celebrities who were invited to the event.
Celeb spotting
The event was attended by several local celebrities and influencers.
Zoe Tay
Chantalle Ng
Pierre Png
Glenn Yong
Jeanette Aw
Sonia Chew
Some lucky fans also managed to catch CL after the event, where she signed some items for them.
@lzxphyr @CL with kids is just another level 😭😭😭 thank you queen ❤️❤️ #CL #CLxCartier #Singapore ♬ Hello Bitches - CL
She could be heard jokingly saying: "You guys are everywhere."
@ivxxivx A very cherry evening with the baddest female @chaelincl 🍒 #CL #Singapore #gzb #CLxCartier #chaelincl #fyp #씨엘 @CL ♬ My Way - CL
Top image from @the_celebrityagency and @glennyqh.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.