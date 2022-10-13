Back

Video shows lorry failing to stop & hitting 2 cars along Causeway towards S'pore

Bad.

Belmont Lay | October 13, 2022, 07:05 PM

A serious accident occurred along the Causeway on Thursday morning, Oct. 13.

At least two cars and multiple lorries were involved in the accident, which caused delays and slowed traffic arriving from Johor Bahru.

A video has since been uploaded online showing how the accident happened.

A lorry was seen travelling along the left-most lane before striking the car doing the recording and another car.

It hit a Toyota and a Perodua.

The lorry appeared to have trouble braking and slowing down.

Background

Two out of three lanes along the Causeway were shut.

One of the cars next to two lorries had its bonnet crushed, photos circulated online showed.

At least one other car was damaged, resulting in slow traffic arriving from Johor Bahru.

The damaged vehicles were cleared in two hours.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Facebook at about 9.45am that two out of three lanes were unpassable due to the accident.

Travellers entering Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint were told they should expect delays.

By 11am, ICA said the traffic accident had been cleared.

Tailback of departure traffic from Malaysia had subsided, it was subsequently updated.

Top photo via

