Cars & lorries in serious accident along Causeway towards S'pore in morning shuts 2 of 3 lanes

A serious accident along the Causeway involving at least two cars and multiple lorries on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, caused delays and slowed traffic arriving from Johor Bahru.

Two out of three lanes were shut.

One of the cars had its bonnet crushed next to two lorries, photos circulated online showed.

At least one other car was damaged, resulting in slow traffic arriving from Johor Bahru.

The damaged vehicles were cleared in two hours.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Facebook at about 9.45am that two out of three lanes were unpassable due to the accident.

Travellers entering Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint can expect delays.

By 11am, ICA said the traffic accident had been cleared.

Tailback of departure traffic from Malaysia had subsided, it was subsequently updated.

Previously

A 34-year-old driver was arrested by Malaysian police after his lorry was involved in a serious accident along the Causeway in July.

The other vehicles involved were a van, a bus and nine cars.

The lorry driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the vehicles.

No deaths or injuries were reported.

Investigations showed that the driver had lost control due to technical issues with the brakes.

