M'sia lorry crashes into vehicles queuing at Causeway to enter S'pore, 2 out of 3 lanes blocked

Accident along Causeway.

Belmont Lay | July 07, 2022, 11:41 AM

A lorry was seen crashing into multiple cars queuing along the Causeway on the side that is heading towards Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday morning, July 7.

The lorry ploughed into the vehicles and appeared to have difficulty stopping.

Videos put up on social media showed the traffic accident involving several vehicles at the Causeway and the extent of the damages sustained by the vehicles.

Video by Azmi Achilles/ICA Facebook comment section.

Video by Danny Yoong/ICA Facebook comment section.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said at 10:25am that two out of the three lanes at the Causeway were blocked.

At 11:15am, ICA said only one out of three lanes was blocked.

In its final update on Facebook at 12pm, ICA informed the public that all lanes have been cleared.

The incident involved at least three cars from Singapore.

Travellers arriving to Singapore should expect delays, and motorists are advised to get updates on its Facebook page, ICA added.

Top photos via

