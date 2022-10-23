First Look: BT21 & LINE Friends-themed cafe now at Orchard Central for limited time

Kumoya is back with a new theme.

The cafe is bringing BT21 and LINE friends to its Orchard Central outlet for a limited time from Oct. 21, 2022.

BT21 world and LINE Friends decor

Here's how the decorated space looks:

Everything from the walls to the tabletops were adorned with BT21 and LINE Friends characters.

There's also a retail area selling merchandise so you can spend even more money. Yay.

What we ate

The menu includes six snacks, five mains, three desserts, and 10 drinks.

Prices range from S$11.90 to S$28.90, and there is a minimum order of one food item per person.

The Chimmy and Mang seafood curry rice (S$28.90) comes with prawns, squids, salmon, scallop, and turmeric rice.

Very cute, but we're not sure about having so much fried food in a single seating. Mixing the curry with rice yielded good results though.

Photo by Russell AngNext up, we have the Brown and Cony cheese burger with spicy kimchi mayo (S$26.90). The spicy kimchi mayo added a nice punch to the cheeseburger, complementing the well-marinated beef patty.

Desserts

BT21 My Little Buddy Chocolate Fondue Churros (S$25.90) was the best of both worlds.

You can either dip the freshly-fried churros in vanilla ice cream or dunk them in chocolate sauce, and we enjoyed the contrast of hot, dense churros dipped in cold ice cream.

The strawberries and blueberries also helped to cut through the greasiness of the churros.

However, the price tag of S$25.90 is quite steep for desserts that you can normally get elsewhere at a much more reasonable price.

Drinks

The Cooky and Shooky strawberry frappe (S$13.90) already won our hearts with its pink hue even before we tried it.

The frappe was not overwhelmingly sweet and the taste is reminiscent of bottled Korean strawberry milk.

Lastly, we had the My Little Buddy Hot Chocolate at S$11.90, which did not make an impression on us as it was rather sweet and watery. We recommend that you skip this and save your calories for other items.

Worth it or not?

This cafe is worth a visit if you are a fan of LINE/BT21 characters. However, it is rather pricey if you are just looking for a place to fill your stomach.

My Little Buddy Cafe

Address:

Kumoya @ Orchard Central

181 Orchard Road, Orchard Central #04-08, Singapore 238896

Opening Hours:

11am – 9.:30pm (last order at 8:30pm)

Top image via Russell Ang