BT21 & Line Friends themed pop-up cafe at Orchard from Oct. 21, 2022

Too cute to eat.

Fasiha Nazren | October 11, 2022, 07:24 PM

This one's for the ARMYs.

BT21 and Line Friends

Kumoya, a themed cafe in Singapore, is set to host the "My Little Buddy Café", a Line Friends and BT21-themed pop-up.

For the uninitiated, BT21 is a series of Line Friends characters created by popular K-pop boy group BTS.

The cafe will feature Tata, Mang, Chimmy, RJ, Koya, Cooky, Shooky and Van from BT21.

The pop-up will happen at Kumoya's Orchard Central outlet from Oct. 21, 2022, for a limited time only.

This is what the cafe will look like:

Photo from Kumoya.

Photo from Kumoya.

Photo from Kumoya.

Photo from Kumoya.

Menu

The menu will include six snacks, eight mains, three desserts and 10 drinks.

Prices range from S$11.90 to S$28.90, and there is a minimum order of one food item per person.

Mains

Chimmy and Mang seafood curry rice (S$28.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

BT21 My Little Buddy budae jjigae (S$25.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Cooky and Shooky fried chicken burger (S$25.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

RJ and Koya honey butter fried chicken with mini brioche toast (S$27.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Tata and Van beef bulgogi rice (S$27.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Brown and Cony cheese burger with spicy kimchi mayo (S$26.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Line Friends pomodoro pasta with grilled salmon (S$25.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Sally and Choco Korean chicken stew (S$24.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Sides

Photo from Kumoya.

Desserts

BT21 My Little Buddy Chocolate Fondue Churros (S$25.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Drinks

BT21 My Little Buddy hot latte (S$11.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Cooky and Shooky strawberry frappe (S$13.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Line Friends iced latte (S$12.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Sally mango frappe (S$13.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

RJ and Koya apple momo iced tea (S$13.90)

Photo from Kumoya.

Dine-in time limit

A time limit of 75 minutes may be imposed on diners.

Online reservations are available and walk-ins are welcomed.

Kumoya @ Orchard Central

Address: 181 Orchard Rd, Orchard Central #04-08 Singapore 238896

Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily (last order at 8:30pm)

Top image from Kumoya.

