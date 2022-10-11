BT21 & Line Friends themed pop-up cafe at Orchard from Oct. 21, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
This one's for the ARMYs.
BT21 and Line Friends
Kumoya, a themed cafe in Singapore, is set to host the "My Little Buddy Café", a Line Friends and BT21-themed pop-up.
For the uninitiated, BT21 is a series of Line Friends characters created by popular K-pop boy group BTS.
The cafe will feature Tata, Mang, Chimmy, RJ, Koya, Cooky, Shooky and Van from BT21.
The pop-up will happen at Kumoya's Orchard Central outlet from Oct. 21, 2022, for a limited time only.
This is what the cafe will look like:
Menu
The menu will include six snacks, eight mains, three desserts and 10 drinks.
Prices range from S$11.90 to S$28.90, and there is a minimum order of one food item per person.
Mains
Chimmy and Mang seafood curry rice (S$28.90)
BT21 My Little Buddy budae jjigae (S$25.90)
Cooky and Shooky fried chicken burger (S$25.90)
RJ and Koya honey butter fried chicken with mini brioche toast (S$27.90)
Tata and Van beef bulgogi rice (S$27.90)
Brown and Cony cheese burger with spicy kimchi mayo (S$26.90)
Line Friends pomodoro pasta with grilled salmon (S$25.90)
Sally and Choco Korean chicken stew (S$24.90)
Sides
Desserts
BT21 My Little Buddy Chocolate Fondue Churros (S$25.90)
Drinks
BT21 My Little Buddy hot latte (S$11.90)
Cooky and Shooky strawberry frappe (S$13.90)
Line Friends iced latte (S$12.90)
Sally mango frappe (S$13.90)
RJ and Koya apple momo iced tea (S$13.90)
Dine-in time limit
A time limit of 75 minutes may be imposed on diners.
Online reservations are available and walk-ins are welcomed.
Kumoya @ Orchard Central
Address: 181 Orchard Rd, Orchard Central #04-08 Singapore 238896
Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily (last order at 8:30pm)
