Beng Who Cooks restaurant at Neil Road closing due to 60% rental increase & manpower woes

If you're a foodie in Singapore, the name Beng Who Cooks might ring a bell to you.

Since its opening in 2020, the restaurant at Neil Road has been praised for its unique fusion dishes like miso cream pasta and fried broccoli.

Unfortunately, good things do not always last.

Closing on Oct. 15, 2022

In a Facebook post from Sep. 30, 2022, Beng Who Cooks announced that their last day of operations will be on Oct. 15.

According to Shin Min Daily News, their rental contract expires at the end of the month.

The restaurant will be hosting a moving-out party on Oct. 14 and 15.

They will also be hosting omakase dinners at S$90 per pax from Oct. 17 to 21.

60 per cent rental increase

According to Shin Min, founder Jason Chua said the main reason for the closure was the rental increase.

Chua revealed that he previously signed a two-year contract with the landlord, who asked for a 60 per cent increase in rental to extend his lease.

That would have raised the rent from a four-digit sum to a five-digit sum, he added.

Manpower shortage

Another challenge the restaurant is facing is a manpower crunch.

Speaking to Mothership, Chua said they have a total of three full-time staff in the kitchen.

The rest of the crew is made up of seven part-timers, all of whom are students.

However, they have been unable to commit to as many shifts as their respective school terms have begun.

Spend more time with family

Despite the closure, Chua still has plans to continue operations in the foreseeable future.

The new father told Mothership that he would like to prioritise spending time with his family before returning to business.

He said: "I wish to at least watch my son walk in a few more months before I become a crazy ambitious man again."

"One way or another Beng Who Cooks is not dying," he added.

Started as a hawker

Beng Who Cooks started off as a hawker stall selling protein bowls at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre.

Chua has previously told Mothership that he and his partner Hung Zhen Long have had plans to open a restaurant since January 2020.

However, due to the pandemic, they had to halt their plans and only opened their restaurant in November 2020.

The eatery was previously known for starting the Beng Who Cares Foundation, providing free meals to the needy with no questions asked.

During the circuit-breaker period, they distributed 25,000 free meals, which were paid for out of their own pockets.

Top image via @bengwhocooks on Instagram