No-holds-barred review: Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice at VivoCity

I've always heard of people -- among them my parents, friends and food bloggers -- raving about Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice. Some have even said that food at the OG Jalan Besar store is legendary.

But for some reason, I've never actually tried it.

For a start, here are some basic facts about the brand.

The award-winning brand was founded by Lee Ah Hock, an immigrant from Hainan, China, back in 1930.

It got its name from the tradition of using metal scissors to cut food into pieces and swears by its authentic two-sauce recipe.

The fourth-generation family-led business currently has three outlets across the island, including their newly opened store at VivoCity.

Old-school charm retained

Before we get to the food, here's what I observed about the space.

Though described as a casual dining restaurant, the VivoCity store retained the essence and nostalgia of the OG outlet at Jalan Besar.

There is a signboard similar to the one hung at Jalan Besar, along with retro tiling on the walls and floor.

The VivoCity outlet also features shuttered windows displaying various signature dishes sold by the brand.

The meals are served on plain red plates, just like in their other outlets.

First standalone mall outlet

This is the brand's first standalone mall outlet in Singapore.

At 12pm, the line of customers waiting to place their orders snaked out of the stall. But by 1pm, the crowd had reduced considerably.

Operating in a mall with higher rent and added amenities like air conditioning contribute to the higher prices at this outlet, according to a PR rep.

While a meal would cost about S$5 at the Jalan Besar outlet, set meals (inclusive of specific dishes, rice and sauces) are priced from S$5.80 to S$11 for each serving.

There is also an exclusive in-store sharing platter (S$16.80) featuring all their signature dishes and is meant for two to share.

Á la carte options are also available.

Another thing their rep pointed out was that the menu was more visual at this store, with photos of the various set meals for customers to view.

The menu in the Jalan Besar outlet does not have any photos and is primarily in Mandarin.

Taste test

I chose the Set A (S$5.80) along with a Soup of The Day (S$4.50) as my meal of choice.

It came with their signature pork chop, braised cabbage, fried egg and rice topped with braised pork sauce and curry sauce.

The presentation was messy, as expected from the pictures I've seen online.

While the pork chop wasn't as crispy and freshly-fried as I anticipated, the fried egg was golden and crispy on the edges.

The gooey curry sauce went well with rice but was a little blander than what I expected.

According to my colleagues, they wouldn't describe the Jalan Besar's curry the same way.

The soup of the day was a traditional, brewed soup with old cucumbers. I appreciated the home-cooked taste to it.

As you can probably tell from the photo, they were pretty generous with their servings too.

Verdict

Although the prices are higher at the VivoCity outlet, the overall comfort of eating in an air conditioned and well-ventilated environment justifies the top-up, at least for me.

This outlet also certainly serves as a convenient alternative to the Jalan Besar or Upper Thompson outlet for those who live or work around the HarbourFront area.

Pro tip: come during off-peak hours if you don't want to queue (even in air-conditioned comfort).

Would I try it again? Maybe, but at the OG Jalan Besar outlet to better compare the food served at the two outlets.

Overall Rating: 3.5/5. Might been higher I was a curry rice fan.

Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice @ VivoCity

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, B2-23A, Singapore 098585

Opening Hours: 10am - 10pm, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images by Hayley Foong