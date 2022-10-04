Back

14,000 sqft Baby Shark-themed indoor theme park opening at Marina Square from Oct. 7, 2022 till Jan. 2, 2023

Baby shark doo doo doo~

Russell Ang | October 04, 2022, 04:41 PM

The first-ever Baby Shark indoor theme park is coming to Singapore.

Pinkfong World Adventure will open to the public at Let's Play, an entertainment hub at Marina Square.

It will run from Oct. 7, 2022 till Jan. 2, 2023.

What to expect

Spanning 14,000 square feet, the indoor space will comprise four attraction zones with more than 16 interactive games and entertainment experiences.

These include soft playgrounds and game stations featuring characters like Pinkfong and Baby Shark.

In addition to the attraction zones, there is a Baby Shark-themed store where fans can find the perfect memento to bring home.

Here's how much the tickets cost, excluding booking fees:

  • Mondays to Thursdays: S$28

  • Fridays to Sundays, including public holidays: S$32

More details will be available soon.

Singapore is the first country to host the Pinkfong World Adventure theme park.

It is set to tour in many other countries.

Pinkfong World Adventure

Address: #03-208/209, Let's Play @Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 0390594

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top images from Pinkfong.

