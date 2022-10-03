Auntie Anne's opens at Compass One

With similar tenants popping up at both malls, Compass One is soon becoming a dupe for Waterway Point.

Auntie Anne's has recently expanded to Sengkang as well, about half a year after launching a new kiosk at the Punggol mall.

The opening was announced by Compass One in a Facebook post.

Along with cinnamon roll brand Rrooll, it takes over PrimaDéli in the basement.

The pretzel shop received halal certification late last year, and currently has 11 outlets across the island.

Its first Singapore outlet was set up in 1996 at Parkway Parade.

Despite originating from a farmer’s market in Pennsylvania, the brand has created five flavours for Singaporeans:

Seaweed

Matcha Green Tea

Zesty Roselle

Sour Cream & Onion

Sesame Seed

From now till Oct. 31, 2022, Auntie Anne's is giving out stickers for Children's Day.

Customers will have to spend at least S$10, and the promotion is available at all outlets on a while-stocks-last basis.

Top image via Auntie Anne's and Compass One