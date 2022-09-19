Back

Mysterious coffee stain seen on Zoe Tay's shirt before she gets splashed with coffee in Mediacorp drama

Dark stain.

Lee Wei Lin | September 19, 2022, 06:53 PM

Events

Mediacorp drama "Dark Angels" has come under the spotlight for a continuity error.

A coffee stain was visible on actress Zoe Tay's shirt even before she was splashed with the cup of java.

Here's the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment:

Video from meWATCH

For those of you who didn't catch it, here's a slowed-down version:

Video from meWATCH

The scene is from the first episode of the series, and is still available on meWATCH at the time of writing.

What could have happened

The coffee stain was only spotted in the moments before Tay was hit with the coffee, which removes the possibility that her character spilled it on her shirt while on the way to work.

Tay with a clean shirt. Screenshot from meWATCH

Instead, it's likely that there were multiple takes of the same scene and Tay did not change out of her coffee-stained shirt before they filmed the version that made the final cut.

Top photos from meWATCH

