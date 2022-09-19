Mysterious coffee stain seen on Zoe Tay's shirt before she gets splashed with coffee in Mediacorp drama

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Mediacorp drama "Dark Angels" has come under the spotlight for a continuity error.
A coffee stain was visible on actress Zoe Tay's shirt even before she was splashed with the cup of java.
Here's the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment:
For those of you who didn't catch it, here's a slowed-down version:
The scene is from the first episode of the series, and is still available on meWATCH at the time of writing.
What could have happened
The coffee stain was only spotted in the moments before Tay was hit with the coffee, which removes the possibility that her character spilled it on her shirt while on the way to work.
Instead, it's likely that there were multiple takes of the same scene and Tay did not change out of her coffee-stained shirt before they filmed the version that made the final cut.
Top photos from meWATCH
