Man, 19, without driving licence evaded Sembawang roadblock, found with knuckle duster, allegedly took drugs

He reversed and drove off when told to stop.

Fiona Tan | September 24, 2022, 11:33 AM

Despite police officers instructions to pull over for a roadblock, a 19-year-old man did not stop his vehicle, but reversed and sped off.

He was eventually arrested.

Arrested on suspicion of roadblock evasion

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division set up a roadblock along Sembawang Road on Sep. 22, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a Sep. 23 news release.

At around 3:30am, officers manning the roadblock instructed the man to pull over for his vehicle to be checked.

The man failed to stop the vehicle, but reversed and sped off instead.

Through ground enquiries and CCTV and police camera images, the identity of the driver was established.

He was arrested around 18 hours after the incident for his suspected involvement in a case of evasion of roadblock.

Allegedly drove without license, had knuckle duster on him and took drugs

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was in possession of a knuckle duster, which is a a scheduled weapon.

He had also operated the motor vehicle without a valid driving license.

He will be referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for further investigations after his urine tested positive for controlled drugs.

The man will be charged in court on Sep. 24 with the evasion of a roadblock and possession of a scheduled weapon.

If convicted of evading a roadblock, he may face a fine up to S$10,000, jail of up to seven years, or both.

If convicted of possessing a scheduled weapon, he may face up to five years jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

SPF advised the public to cooperate with their officers when approached during roadblocks.

Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Force and from Singapore Police Force/Facebook

