Waa Cow! opens casual Japanese BBQ concept at Serangoon Gardens, beef from S$11.90++/set

BBQ le~

Mandy How | September 09, 2022, 01:45 PM

Another relatively affordable yakiniku restaurant has entered the market.

The grill-it-yourself concept by Waa Cow! opened on Sep. 1, 2022, at myVillage in Serangoon Gardens.

Waa Cow!, known for their flame-torched wagyu beef bowls, is owned in partnership with Select Group, which also runs a number of other concepts like Peach Garden, Texas Chicken, and Pho Street in Singapore.

Photo via Waa Cow! Yakiniku

Waa Cow! Yakiniku touts itself as a "budget-friendly option" that keeps up with the brand's usual quality and taste.

You'll find beef, pork, and chicken here, including beef cuts such as karubi, oyster blade, striploin, and ox tongue.

Photo via Waa Cow! Yakiniku

Sides and vegetables are on the menu as well.

Prices are quite decent, starting from S$6.90 for 100g of karubi (beef short plate) à la carte.

You can also get karubi, pork collar, and chicken for S$9.90.

To make it a set, add S$5 for Japanese rice, spicy miso and leek relish, and a drink.

Upgrade your carbs to truffle rice by topping up another S$2 (or S$4 à la carte):

Photo via Waa Cow! Yakiniku

Seven types of dipping sauces

Another selling point is their variety of dipping sauces to go with the meats.

Two sauces—Garlic Butter Teriyaki and Ponzu Negi—are served for free, but you can also add five other sauces for S$3.90.

This includes mentaiko sauce, truffle sauce, and wasabi mayo.

Photo via Waa Cow! Yakiniku

Like it raw? Sashimi it is, then.

Photo via Waa Cow! Yakiniku

At this point, you may be thinking: how do prices compare to popular BBQ chain Yakiniku Like?

After comparing menus, we'd have to say that dining at Yakiniku Like will probably be about 20 per cent cheaper (despite the price increase from when they first started), considering that the items are slightly lower priced and that there's no GST and service charge there.

Waa Cow! Yakiniku, however, offers more variety on its menu since it also has sides, vegetables, and sashimi.

Waa Cow! Yakiniku

Photo via Waa Cow! Yakiniku

Address: 1 Maju Ave, #02-10/11, myVillage, Singapore 556679

Opening Hours: 12pm – 10pm, daily (no reservations required)

Promo: On the restaurant's 12.5m mural is a hidden code that you can key in while ordering to redeem a free dipping platter. The word has five characters, including a "!" at the end.

Top photo via Waa Cow! Yakiniku

