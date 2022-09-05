Taiwan to resume visa-free entry, 30-day stay for S'pore visitors, but 3-day isolation still in place

Taiwan will resume visa-free entry for visitors from various countries, including Singapore, from Sep. 12, 2022.

New Taiwan model

Reuters reported on Sep. 5 that the Taiwanese government said it is embarking on the "new Taiwan model" of relaxing restrictions given that more than 99 per cent of the population is exhibiting no or mild symptoms.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said the resumption of visa-free entry with a duration of stay of up to 90 days would start from next Monday for visitors from the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Europe and diplomatic allies.

Visitors from Singapore and Malaysia are also eligible for the visa exemption programme, but with a duration of stay of up to 30 days.

Three-day quarantine still needed

Taiwan's decision was based on most countries around the world having already reopened their borders and resumed pre-pandemic border measures and the need to balance epidemic prevention, economic and social activities and international exchanges.

Taiwan, which has a well-vaccinated population, had kept its entry and quarantine rules in place, though in June it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals from seven to three.

Command centre chief Victor Wang told reporters the three days of quarantine and need for a PCR test upon arrival would remain for the time being.

The current cap on 50,000 arrivals a week will also stay.

Taiwan has already ended the requirement for pre-departure negative PCR tests.

Taiwanese citizens and foreign residents have never been prohibited from leaving and then re-entering during the pandemic, though have had to quarantine either at home or in hotels.

Background

Currently, foreign visitors are restricted from entering the country without good reason.

Prior to this latest easing of rules, Taiwan's CECC announced that beginning July 25, 2022, entry restrictions were to be further relaxed to allow foreign nationals to apply for a special entry permit -- also known as a visa -- for volunteer work, religious work, study of religious doctrine, internships, international exchanges, and the Working Holiday Schemes (Youth Mobility Programs).

Currently, foreign nationals are only allowed to enter the country for the purposes of visiting relatives, joining family, studying, learning Mandarin, conducting business, investing, fulfilling contractual obligations, and engaging in employment, as well as for emergency and humanitarian reasons and other special cases approved by the CECC.

