Taiwan drops Asian countries like Japan & S’pore from list of countries eligible for visa-free entry

Singapore visitors, hold your horses.

Belmont Lay | September 06, 2022, 03:35 PM

Taiwan is resuming visa-free entry for visitors from various countries from Sep. 12, 2022 -- a piece of news that sparked excitement as Singapore was originally on the list.

Original list

The list by Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre was reported on Sep. 5, 2022.

Singapore removed from list

However, on Sep. 6, Singapore was removed from the list.

Singapore, as well as Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, and Israel, among others, were reclassified under the "Temporarily Suspending" category.

Singapore removed from list a day later.

Visitors from Singapore were originally eligible for the visa exemption programme, but with a duration of stay of up to 30 days.

Mothership understands the list was amended on Sep. 6 morning, less than a day after the countries were named.

The Taiwan Representative Office in Singapore clarified on Sep. 6 evening with Today that there was a misunderstanding arising from a government press release issued the previous day.

The error, which gave the impression that Singaporeans can enter Taiwan without a visa from Sep. 12, was rectified a day after it was announced, it added.

CECC initially said the resumption of visa-free entry with a duration of stay of up to 90 days would start from next Monday for visitors from the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Europe and diplomatic allies.

These countries are still eligible.

Quarantine required

However, those visiting Taiwan will still need to undergo three days of quarantine and a PCR test upon arrival.

The current cap on 50,000 arrivals a week will also stay.

Taiwan has already ended the requirement for pre-departure negative PCR tests.

Taiwanese citizens and foreign residents have never been prohibited from leaving and then re-entering during the pandemic, though have had to quarantine either at home or in hotels.

Top photo via Unsplash

