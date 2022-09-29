Vesak Day 2023 revised to Jun. 2, S'pore to have 7 long weekends next year

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
There will be one more long weekend next year, bringing the total number to seven long weekends in 2023.
Vesak Day 2023 on Jun. 3
This comes after the date for next year's Vesak Day was revised to Jun. 2, 2023, as announced by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Sep. 29.
The Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF) had initially advised MOM that Vesak Day will fall on Jun. 3, based on standard Chinese-Western almanac.
Following public feedback, SBF verified with other Chinese almanacs that Vesak Day will fall on Jun. 2, 2023, instead.
Additional long weekend
After the revision made to Vesak Day 2023, there will be seven long weekends next year.
The long weekends will occur around these public holidays:
- New Year's Day
- Chinese New Year
- Good Friday
- Labour Day
- Vesak Day
- Deepavali
- Christmas Day
Top image by Joshua Lee
