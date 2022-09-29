Vesak Day 2023 revised to Jun. 2, S'pore to have 7 long weekends next year

There will be one more long weekend next year, bringing the total number to seven long weekends in 2023.

Vesak Day 2023 on Jun. 3

This comes after the date for next year's Vesak Day was revised to Jun. 2, 2023, as announced by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Sep. 29.

The Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF) had initially advised MOM that Vesak Day will fall on Jun. 3, based on standard Chinese-Western almanac.

Following public feedback, SBF verified with other Chinese almanacs that Vesak Day will fall on Jun. 2, 2023, instead.

Additional long weekend

After the revision made to Vesak Day 2023, there will be seven long weekends next year.

The long weekends will occur around these public holidays:

New Year's Day

Chinese New Year

Good Friday

Labour Day

Vesak Day

Deepavali

Christmas Day

Click here to see the full list of public holidays in 2023.

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image by Joshua Lee