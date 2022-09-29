Back

Vesak Day 2023 revised to Jun. 2, S'pore to have 7 long weekends next year

Wee, one more long weekend.

Fiona Tan | September 29, 2022, 12:16 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

There will be one more long weekend next year, bringing the total number to seven long weekends in 2023.

Vesak Day 2023 on Jun. 3

This comes after the date for next year's Vesak Day was revised to Jun. 2, 2023, as announced by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Sep. 29.

The Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF) had initially advised MOM that Vesak Day will fall on Jun. 3, based on standard Chinese-Western almanac.

Following public feedback, SBF verified with other Chinese almanacs that Vesak Day will fall on Jun. 2, 2023, instead.

Additional long weekend

After the revision made to Vesak Day 2023, there will be seven long weekends next year.

The long weekends will occur around these public holidays:

  • New Year's Day

  • Chinese New Year

  • Good Friday

  • Labour Day

  • Vesak Day

  • Deepavali

  • Christmas Day

Table by Ministry of Manpower.

Click here to see the full list of public holidays in 2023.

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image by Joshua Lee

 

Chinese national fined S$17,500 for flying into S'pore with 226kg of meat products in luggage

The luggage contained chicken, beef, pork, mutton and rabbit meat from China.

September 29, 2022, 05:39 PM

Woman, 86, found dead in Bukit Merah flat with cooked but unfinished instant noodles

Liu Jin Lian had complained of feeling ill and having diarrhea earlier in the day.

September 29, 2022, 05:34 PM

S'pore approves Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years

The primary series consist of three 3-microgram doses.

September 29, 2022, 05:03 PM

Hugh Jackman reprises his role as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Coming hughn.

September 29, 2022, 04:58 PM

Those caught smoking at parks & beaches may be fined up to S$1,000 from Oct. 1

Offenders will face a fine of S$200, or up to S$1,000 if convicted in court.

September 29, 2022, 04:40 PM

Paraguay asks Taiwan for S$1.4 billion investment to retain diplomatic ties

The money Beijing has to offer remains a huge temptation.

September 29, 2022, 04:15 PM

Loh Kean Yew is Grab S'pore's 1st brand ambassador

He's a busy man.

September 29, 2022, 04:03 PM

S'porean man, 52, allegedly collected S$396,440 from 56 migrant workers as condition to renew work pass

He is currently facing 61 charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

September 29, 2022, 03:41 PM

Why is the UK pound crashing?

Britain at risk.

September 29, 2022, 12:44 PM

'I should have known better': National swimmer Teong Tzen Wei apologises for drug use

He said that he deeply regrets his actions.

September 29, 2022, 12:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.