'The Crown' Season 5 to air on Netflix on Nov. 9, 2022

Drama series "The Crown" will return to Netflix Nov. 9 with a fifth season.

Netflix announced the date during its Tudum global fan event.

"The Crown", which portrays the reign of Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades, has always launched its new seasons in November.

This season's broadcast takes place two months after the death of the queen earlier in September 2022 at the age of 96.

According to AP, production on the sixth season was halted temporarily on the day the queen died, and also for her funeral, which took place around two weeks later.

Season 5 will feature English actress Imelda Staunton as the queen. Stanton had portrayed Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films.

Previously, seasons 1 and 2 starred Claire Foy as a young Elizabeth, before seasons 3 and 4 starred Olivia Colman as a more experienced iteration of the longest-reigning British monarch.

Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce will also take over from Tobias Menzies the role of Prince Philip, the queen's husband who died in April 2021.

The new cast members are expected to remain for season 6 as well.

Season 5 is believed to cover the royal family in the 1990s, which can be said to be rather tumultuous.

The late queen once described 1992 as an "annus horribilis" (a horrible year) in a speech the same year, when a fire broke out at Windsor Castle, her daughter Princess Anne got divorced, and her sons Prince Charles and Prince Andrew both separated from their wives following a series of tabloid stories.

Top image via WPA Pool/Getty Images & Netflix