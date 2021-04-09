Prince Philip, husband of UK's Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

UK's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died on April 9, 2021.

He was 99 years old.

The announcement was made by Buckingham Palace.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip passed away at Windsor Castle, a royal residence in the English county of Berkshire.

Here's the full statement from the royal family:

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Friday, 9 April 2021."

