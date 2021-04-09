Back

Prince Philip, husband of UK's Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

He died on April 9, 2021.

Syahindah Ishak | April 09, 2021, 07:24 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

UK's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died on April 9, 2021.

He was 99 years old.

The announcement was made by Buckingham Palace.

Prince Philip passed away at Windsor Castle, a royal residence in the English county of Berkshire.

Here's the full statement from the royal family:

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Further announcements will made in due course.

The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.

Friday, 9 April 2021."

Top photo from Getty Images.

S'pore's largest Lego store with Merlion Lego wall & augmented reality kiosk opens at Suntec City

Looks nice.

April 10, 2021, 01:19 PM

Naiise closing Jewel Changi outlet on Apr. 11, vendors reportedly owed up to S$10,000

Another one bites the dust.

April 10, 2021, 12:08 PM

More Safe Distancing Ambassadors to be deployed in Kampong Glam for Ramadan

The Sultan Mosque will also have limited prayer spaces.

April 10, 2021, 11:37 AM

Bukit Panjang grandma sells curry chicken, butter cake to raise 2 young grandkids on her own

Widowed at 22, 55-year-old Linda New raised two sons on her own, and is now raising her two young grandchildren with the help of her curry chicken and butter cakes.

April 10, 2021, 11:15 AM

Yishun neighbours in 5-year quarrel claim both parties installed cameras to 'watch' each other

Long dispute.

April 10, 2021, 11:03 AM

Taiwanese star who allegedly bullied Elvin Ng releases statement: 'The truth speaks for itself'

Whew.

April 10, 2021, 10:24 AM

I'm a road cyclist & a driver, & I fully support registration for those cycling on S'pore's roads

This has nothing to do with paying road tax.

April 10, 2021, 09:47 AM

8 Shiba Inu dogs put up for adoption in S'pore

Not everyday Shiba Inu dogs are put up for adoption.

April 10, 2021, 04:50 AM

S'pore actors Terence Cao & Zhang Yao Dong selling chilli crab with yuzu & pomelo from S$118

Interesting...

April 09, 2021, 11:47 PM

26 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore arrived from Canada, India, France & more

The full update.

April 09, 2021, 11:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.