S'pore woman, 44, surprises JC teacher on Teachers' Day, but everyone bamboozled by who's the teacher

A woman in Singapore sprang a surprise on her former junior college teacher for Teachers' Day on Sep. 1, 2022, by showing up to take a photo in person and recreating a pose they did together from 27 years ago.

The former JC student is Superhost winner Charlyn Lim, 44, and her teacher, Mrs Yee, is currently the principal of Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School.

A photo of the pair was then put up by Lim on Instagram.

People bamboozled by image

The image of their reunion naturally bamboozled social media users as they could not tell who was supposed to be the teacher and who was the student, as both women looked the same age.

For the uninitiated, the "student" is the taller woman on the left, while the "teacher" is the shorter woman on the right in pigtails and school uniform.

This was their photo from Aug. 31, 1995:

Teacher now a principal, performed for Teachers' Day

Needless to say, Yee's get-up in school uniform was unusual.

But she had reason to as she was supposed to perform for Teachers' Day.

In an Instagram video that Lim shared, Yee was seen getting ready for her Teacher's Day performance and was shocked when she saw Lim walking towards her.

The reunion photo was taken before Yee got up on stage to sing a song she wrote the lyrics to, which was performed with two other vice principals.

Well-wishes for Mrs Yee

Lim's post drew numerous comments, with some expressing their gratitude to Yee:

Others commented that Yee has not aged and still looks youthful:

30-year service award

Lim also shared that Yee received her 30-year service award as an educator in 2022.

Yee went from being a math teacher in Yishun Junior College, to vice principal in Northbrooks Secondary School, to a principal in Yishun Primary School, and now, principal of Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School.

Dedicate a message to your teacher

Have something to say to your favourite teacher? Pen a message for them and we'll read the comments with the most likes.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via charlyn_mummy/Instagram.