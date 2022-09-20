Back

Woman, 53, arrested in Tampines had 2 knives, allegedly used 1 to stab abdomen & threatened further self-harm

She will be charged on Sep. 21.

Fiona Tan | September 20, 2022, 08:51 PM

Events

A 53-year-old woman was filmed holding and waving a knife whilst about 10 police officers surrounded her at Tampines Street 82 on Sep. 19, before subduing her.

On Sep. 20, the police have released further details about the incident.

Wielded knife and used it to stab herself

According to a Singapore Police Force (SPF) news release, the woman had two knives on her.

One was a 21cm knife with a black and yellow handle with a 10cm blade, which she supposedly brandished at the officers during the stand-off.

Knife woman wielded and used to stab herself. Image courtesy of Singapore Police Force.

After using the knife to stab herself in the abdomen, she placed it against her neck and allegedly threatened to harm herself further despite officers asking her to put the weapon down.

After allegedly disregarding the officers' instructions, a police officer used a taser on the woman.

Another knife found in woman's bag

The woman was eventually subdued and arrested at the scene.

Apart from the 21cm knife she was holding, the police found another knife in the woman's bag.

The second knife was made using a 13cm penknife blade, where a portion of the blade was wrapped in what appears to be tape.

Knife made with 13cm penknife blade. Image courtesy of Singapore Police Force.

A total of two knives were found in her possession, both of which were seized by SPF.

To be charged on Sep. 21

SPF said the woman will be charged in court for the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place on Sep. 21, 2022.

If convicted, she may face up to three years in jail.

The sentence also carries a possible punishment of at least six strokes of the cane, but she will not be caned even if convicted as she is a woman.

She will also be investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for suspected drug-related offences.

Helplines:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

