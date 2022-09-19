Back

Police use taser on woman with knife at Tampines St 82 to stop her from self-harm after she stabbed herself

She was arrested for possessing weapon in a public place and suspected drug-related offences.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 19, 2022, 11:22 PM

Events

Videos circulating online showed a woman surrounded by several police officers near St. Hilda's Secondary School at Tampines Street 82.

According to a police statement provided to Mothership, the 53-year-old woman was arrested for possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and suspected drug-related offences.

She was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

The police said they received a call for assistance from a member of the public at around 6:30pm on Sep. 19, 2022.

The woman was allegedly brandishing a knife near Block 840 at Tampines Street 82.

The woman was uncooperative and refused to comply to the police officers' instruction.

She then stabbed herself in the abdomen and threatened to further self-harm herself. To prevent her from further self-harm, the police officers then discharged a taser at the woman.

The woman was then conveyed to the hospital. She was conscious and in a stable condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Background

Top image via Mothership reader.

