Tammy Tay started OnlyFans to pay off business debts, makes 5-figure sum a month

Stigmatised or not, it's well believed that successful creators on OnlyFans creators make no small amount—and influencer Tammy Tay can confirm that.

The 30-year-old recently appeared on YouTube talk show "Just Saying", and was also one of three OnlyFans creators to be interviewed in an episode of "Can Ask Meh" by Our Grandfather Story.

Took up a hefty loan

Tay candidly revealed that she had taken up a six-figure loan during the pandemic to keep her beauty businesses afloat. She runs two physical stores—a facial salon and a "pamper parlour"— in Joo Chiat.

However, business was badly hit when the sector was forced to close due to safe distancing measures, Tay said, to the point where she was losing a five-figure amount for consecutive months.

As the entrepreneur refused to close her stores and "felt bad" about firing her staff, she took up a loan to cope with rental and manpower costs.

Although it was a five-year loan, Tay said that she could probably pay it off in 10 months or less with her work on OnlyFans.

"Crazy returns"

The creator, who announced her entry to the platform in late July, affirmed that she is making "crazy returns" with her content.

When asked how much she's made, however, Tay kept it vague at a "five-figure" sum in one month.

Besides the subscribing to her content, fans can also pay S$40 (for a start) to unlock a Telegram service with Tay, where she prioritises replying customers who tip her more.

Pay-per-view videos are also another good source of income, as that's where she earns the most.

Tay said that she had no idea how she would pay off her loan if not for OnlyFans, as she did not receive much education nor have a normal resume.

Addressing the stigma and what her two children, aged seven and eight, might think, the creator said that she is open to telling them her story, while raising them to be people who would try to understand.

You can watch her here:

Related article

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Tammy Tay's Instagram page