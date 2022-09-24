Back

S'pore supermarket boss foots late staff's S$10,000 funeral bill for 'her contributions at work'

He admired the way she worked and recruited her to join his supermarket, where she worked for around a year.

Fiona Tan | September 24, 2022, 10:42 AM

After an employee passed away, the owner of a Singapore supermarket stepped forward and paid for the funeral expenses.

Employee was in poor health

According to 8 World News, 39-year-old Liu Fenni (hanyu pinyin name) suffered a stroke about two years ago.

Liu on the left, beside her mother. Image from 8World News.

While she was at the hospital, Liu learnt that she had high blood pressure, high cholesterol and high blood sugar, as well as stage four kidney failure.

Due to her kidney failure, she went into sudden cardiac arrest and passed away on Sep. 12.

Foot S$10,000 funeral expenses

Liu's funeral expenses came up to around S$10,000.

Her boss, who owns U Stars Supermarket, a chain of 24-hour supermarkets across Singapore, stepped forward and told Liu's mother he would take care of the funeral expenses.

Liu's mother, surnamed Cai, told 8 World News that she declined the generous offer initially but the supermarket boss insisted.

Liu with her mother, who is in red on the left. Image from 8World News.

He explained his decision, saying: "This is to repay Liu for the contributions that she made while she was working for my supermarket."

Liu had been working at another supermarket when her working style caught the supermarket boss' eye and won his admiration.

He invited her to work at his supermarket instead, and she worked there for around a year.

Cai said she was grateful for the supermarket's boss assistance, and for his affirmation of her daughter's capabilities.

Image from 8World News.

Did the same for another deceased employee

There is not much information online about the U Stars Supermarket owner.

When 8World News contacted him, he said he was sorry for Liu's loss, but declined to discuss his kind act nor give further comment.

Cai, who has met and interacted with the man a few times, described the employer as a caring person with a kind heart who did charity often.

She said he always checked in to find out how Liu was faring.

He also transferred her from the Choa Chu Kang outlet to the one in Punggol as he was concerned that the workload was too heavy for her.

According to Cai, the supermarket boss also offered to pay for another employee's funeral expenses in 2021.

More great employers

Top image from 8World News

