Back

S'porean singer Stella Huang rumoured to have divorced Taiwanese businessman, linked to new beau by Taiwan media

Hmm.

Lee Wei Lin | September 10, 2022, 04:07 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former singer Stella Huang was just about every teenage boy's crush in the noughties.

Apart from starring in popular idol drama "Marmalade Boy", the Singaporean also released three studio albums and was known for her girl-next-door image.

Alas, she quit showbiz in 2005 and later revealed her reason for doing so was to protect herself from the unwanted advances she had been continuously receiving.

She married businessman Armstrong Yeh in 2011 and gave birth to her only child, a son named Ashton, a year later.

Has been spending time with Caucasian man

According to Taiwanese media outlet SET News, rumours of Huang and Yeh filing for divorce have been circulating as of late.

This has been exacerbated by Huang posting photos of a Caucasian man.

He has been spotted in her social media photos rather often, and has met some of her family members:

The man on the far left is Huang's brother. Photo from Stella Huang's Instagram

Photo from Stella Huang's Instagram

Huang's mother on the right. Photo from Stella Huang's Instagram

This snap was posted on Feb. 1, 2022, which was the first day of Chinese New Year. Photo from Stella Huang's Instagram

SET News reached out to Huang for comment, but did not receive a response.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Baidu & Stella Huang's Instagram

Hwa Chong Institution student places 2nd in world in 2022 Geography Olympiad despite getting Covid-19 midway

Congrats!

September 10, 2022, 03:36 PM

More details emerge regarding S'porean woman, 20, allegedly molested by male masseur in KL massage parlour

The massage parlour has been identified as D'Care Foot Reflexology.

September 10, 2022, 02:44 PM

Samaritans of S'pore launches 24h WhatsApp service for suicide prevention

You can now text to share with struggles with someone.

September 10, 2022, 01:20 PM

S'pore tour group spends 9 hours in Tokyo airport after Scoot flight delayed, claims they were given unusable dining vouchers

Not the way one would want to end a holiday.

September 10, 2022, 01:07 PM

New Netflix K-drama 'Little Women' partially filmed in S'pore, has shots of Fullerton Hotel & One Shenton

Singapore represent.

September 10, 2022, 12:39 PM

Man, 43, to be charged for punching & verbally abusing nurses & security officers in S'pore hospital

He will be charged in court on Sep. 10.

September 10, 2022, 11:33 AM

What really changes if cats are allowed in HDBs, since it's already been happening for years?

A public consultation exercise is ongoing and authorities say the ban on cats may be lifted.

September 10, 2022, 10:50 AM

S'pore student screaming head off for free McDonald's ice cream gets 22 million TikTok views

He screamed himself Super Saiyan stiff.

September 10, 2022, 03:32 AM

English Premier League postpones Sep. 10 weekend football matches out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II

Further details will be provided in due course.

September 09, 2022, 07:18 PM

GetGo car overturns on Nicoll Highway in early morning accident

A 31-year-old male driver and his 32-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

September 09, 2022, 07:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.