Those caught smoking at parks & beaches may be fined up to S$1,000 from Oct. 1

From Oct. 1, enforcement will be taken against those smoking at all public parks and gardens, Active, Beautiful, Clean (ABC) Waters sites, and 10 recreational beaches.

Smoking prohibited in public places

From Jul. 1, smoking was banned at all remaining public parks and gardens, including East Coast Park and Fort Canning Park.

Smoking is also prohibited at ABC water sites such as Kallang River, Alexandra Canal and Bedok Reservoir.

Additionally, it was banned at 10 beaches, namely:

Changi Beach

East Coast Beach

West Coast Beach

Sembawang Beach

Pasir Ris Beach

Punggol Beach

Beach areas on Coney Island

Siloso Beach, Tanjong Beach and Palawan Beach on Sentosa

Before this, some green spaces, such as neighbourhood parks in private and public housing estates, reservoirs, and nature reserves had already prohibited smoking.

Advisory period ended

A three-month advisory period, in which persons caught smoking in these newly prohibited places, was issued verbal advisories, lasted from July to September this year.

A joint press release from the National Environment Agency (NEA), the National Parks Board (NParks), National Water Agency PUB, and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) on Sep. 29 stated that more than 1,200 verbal advisories were issued from July. 1 to Sept. 25.

The smokers were receptive when advised not to smoke in these prohibited places, the press release said.

About 7,400 tickets were issued for smoking in prohibited areas in the first half of the year.

Enforcement from Oct. 1

Officers from NEA, NParks, PUB and SDC have been authorised to take enforcement action for smoking offences in these newly prohibited places.

Enforcement will take effect from Oct. 1 and offenders will face a fine of S$200, or up to S$1,000 if convicted in court.

To allow smokers to adjust to smoke-free parks, there are Designated Smoking Areas (DSAs) in some larger regional parks and within the vicinity of the three beaches in Sentosa.

Here are examples of DSAs:

There will also be "No Smoking by law" signages, posters and banners installed at the new smoke-free locations as additional visual reminders to the public.

The public can refer to NEA's list of smoking-prohibited places here.

Smoking is currently prohibited in more than 49,000 indoor and outdoor premises.

"NEA encourages smokers to be socially responsible when smoking in public places, and not to light up in smoking prohibited places. Friendly and timely reminders from family, friends and other members of the community can help to reinforce the right social behaviour and norms."

Top images via NEA and Unsplash.