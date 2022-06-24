Smoking banned at all public parks & 10 beaches in S'pore from July 1, 2022

Smoking will be banned at more public spaces starting from July 1, 2022.

Smoking prohibited at more public places

As revealed in the Committee of Supply debates earlier in March, smoking will be banned at all remaining public parks and gardens, such as East Coast Park and Fort Canning Park from next month.

Smoking will also be prohibited at Active, Beautiful, Clean (ABC) water sites and 10 recreational beaches, Senior Minister of State of Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor announced back then.

Examples of ABC water sites are Kallang River, Alexandra Canal and Bedok Reservoir.

These also include canals and landmarks near rivers such as the Lorong Halus Bridge, wetlands such as the Sengkang Floating Wetland, and areas near large drains.

The 10 beaches are namely:

Changi Beach

East Coast Beach

West Coast Beach

Sembawang Beach

Pasir Ris Beach

Punggol Beach

Beach areas on Coney Island

Siloso Beach, Tanjong Beach and Palawan Beach on Sentosa

Three-month advisory period

A three-month advisory period will last from July to September.

Enforcement will take effect from Oct. 1, 2022.

Offenders will face a fine of S$200, or up to S$1,000 if convicted in court.

More information here.

