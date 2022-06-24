Back

Smoking banned at all public parks & 10 beaches in S'pore from July 1, 2022

Enforcement will kick in from October onwards.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 24, 2022, 02:58 PM

Smoking will be banned at more public spaces starting from July 1, 2022.

Smoking prohibited at more public places

As revealed in the Committee of Supply debates earlier in March, smoking will be banned at all remaining public parks and gardens, such as East Coast Park and Fort Canning Park from next month.

Smoking will also be prohibited at Active, Beautiful, Clean (ABC) water sites and 10 recreational beaches, Senior Minister of State of Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor announced back then.

Examples of ABC water sites are Kallang River, Alexandra Canal and Bedok Reservoir.

These also include canals and landmarks near rivers such as the Lorong Halus Bridge, wetlands such as the Sengkang Floating Wetland, and areas near large drains.

The 10 beaches are namely:

  • Changi Beach

  • East Coast Beach

  • West Coast Beach

  • Sembawang Beach

  • Pasir Ris Beach

  • Punggol Beach

  • Beach areas on Coney Island

  • Siloso Beach, Tanjong Beach and Palawan Beach on Sentosa

Three-month advisory period

A three-month advisory period will last from July to September.

Enforcement will take effect from Oct. 1, 2022.

Offenders will face a fine of S$200, or up to S$1,000 if convicted in court.

More information here.

