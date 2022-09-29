Back

Children aged 6 months to 4 years in S’pore can get Moderna Covid-19 vaccine dose as soon as Oct. 2022

The primary series for the Moderna vaccine regimen consists of two 25 microgram doses.

Fiona Tan | September 29, 2022, 06:46 PM

Children between the ages of six months to four years old can get vaccinated soon.

Moderna vaccines available Oct. 2022 onwards

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced this on Sep. 29, saying that Moderna's Spikevax Covid-19 vaccine will be available to children from this age group starting October 2022.

Additionally, the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine is expected to be available by the end of 2022.

The primary series for the Moderna vaccine regimen will consist of two 25 microgram doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty approved on Sep. 28

This announcement by MOH comes on the heels of Health Sciences Authority's (HSA) announcement earlier on the same day.

The agency stated that it has authorised the use of Pfizer vaccine for children aged six months to four years old, making it the second HSA-authorised vaccine for young children in Singapore.

The Moderna vaccine was approved around a month earlier on Aug. 24.

According to HSA, the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty will consist three doses, each being 3 micrograms.

The first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered three weeks apart, followed by the third dose, which will be administered at least eight weeks after the second dose.

Top image from Ministry of Health

