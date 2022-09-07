Shake Shack opening 9th outlet at Junction 8

Shake Shack is opening its ninth outlet, this time at Junction 8 in Bishan.

Shake Shack Junction 8 will have a mural by Aeropalmics, featuring recognisable Shack icons, as well as similar colours and curves that are synonymous with the mall.

As of now, no other details have been revealed.

Shake Shack has other outlets in Orchard Road, Neil Road, Jewel Changi, Suntec City, VivoCity, Westgate, Gardens by the Bay and Great World.

Address: Junction 8, 9 Bishan Place #01-51, Singapore 579837

Top image from CapitaLand and Shake Shack.