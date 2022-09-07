Back

Shake Shack opening 9th outlet at Junction 8

Because eight outlets are not enough.

Fasiha Nazren | September 07, 2022, 11:39 AM

Shake Shack is opening its ninth outlet, this time at Junction 8 in Bishan.

Shake Shack Junction 8 will have a mural by Aeropalmics, featuring recognisable Shack icons, as well as similar colours and curves that are synonymous with the mall.

Photo from Shake Shack Singapore.

As of now, no other details have been revealed.

Shake Shack has other outlets in Orchard Road, Neil Road, Jewel Changi, Suntec City, VivoCity, Westgate, Gardens by the Bay and Great World.

Address: Junction 8, 9 Bishan Place #01-51, Singapore 579837

Top image from CapitaLand and Shake Shack.

