Rosmah Mansor, Najib's wife, found guilty of soliciting & accepting bribes

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has been found guilty of three charges of soliciting and receiving bribes.

On Sep. 1, she was convicted of soliciting RM187.5 million (S$58.44 million) from Jepak Holdings, as well as two bribes amounting to RM6.5 Million (S$2 million), reported several Malaysian media outlets, including MalaysiaKini and Free Malaysia Today.

Soliciting and Bribes

Rosmah Mansor is the second wife of the former Malaysian Prime Minister, now convicted and incarcerated felon, Najib Razak.

She was his wife during the entirety of his tenure as PM, and was accused of participating in graft relating to his time in power. Rosmah has been convicted of three charges.

According to MalaysiaKini, she was charged with soliciting a bribe worth RM 187.5 million, and of receiving two bribes amounting to RM 6.5 million (S$2 million).

This was to secure a RM 1.25 billion (S$390 million) project to supply power to 369 schools in rural Sarawak, while her husband was in power as prime minister.

Another trial ahead

In a separate trial, Rosmah is also facing 12 charges of money laundering and five charges of tax evasion in relation to RM7.1 million (S$2.21 million). This trial is due to start later this year.

Her husband Najib Razak, exhausted his final appeal in the RM 42 million (S$13.7 million) SRC corruption trial. In 2020 he was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and RM210 million (S$65.3 million) in fines, but he was not required to begin his jail term until he had exhausted his appeals.

Late in 2021, Najib and Rosmah were even allowed to visit Singapore in order to visit their daughter who had just given birth.

