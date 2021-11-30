Najib reunites with family in S'pore, might be among the first to fly via KL-S'pore VTL

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak has finally been reunited with his family in Singapore.

Najib might also be one of the few travellers from Malaysia entering Singapore via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) launched on Nov. 29.

Family reunion

The UMNO politician visited Singapore, apparently together with his wife, Rosmah Mansor, and his son, Norashman Najib, to be with his daughter Nooryana Najib who had just given birth.

Nooryana welcomed her second child, Aidan Najib Daniyar on Nov. 1.

Nooryana also posted a heartwarming family photo of Najib, someone who appears to be Rosmah, and their grandson, with the caption "#firstmeeting between baby Aidan Najib and Atok Bossku."

"Atok" is a Malay word referring to a grandfather and "bossku" is Najib's nickname, popular among Malaysians.

Najib's son, Norashman, also took to Instagram to record their journey.

Earlier on Nov. 29, he posted a photo of himself, Najib and a few others walking, believed to be in an airport.

However it is not apparently clear if this photo was taken on Nov. 29.

He wrote, "Off to Singapore" while tagging Najib's Instagram account.

Norashman then uploaded a photo of him and his sister with the caption "reunited with my beloved sister" while carrying his nephew.

Najib and Rosmah needed back in Malaysia

Both Najib and Rosmah had applied to visit their daughter in Singapore to be with her as she gives birth.

On Oct. 15, Rosmah's passport was temporarily released by the Kuala Lumpur High Court, allowing her to travel to Singapore.

Justice Mohd Zaini previously ruled that Rosmah can only travel to Singapore from Oct. 22, and had to return to Malaysia by or on Nov. 21.

As for Najib, on Oct. 18, he was granted permission by the Court of Appeal, on Oct. 18, to have his passport temporarily returned to him so he can travel to Singapore to be with his daughter.

Initially, he was scheduled to leave for Singapore on Oct. 20 and return by Nov. 22.

However, Najib had asked for a postponement of the trip as he was involved in campaigning for the Malacca state election. He changed his travel date to Nov. 21 and amended his request to return his passport by Dec. 12.

It is not immediately clear which exact date Najib travelled to Singapore, or why his apparent date of travel changed from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29, if he did fly in on Nov. 29.

Nor is it clear whether Rosmah's stay in Singapore had been extended.

Both Najib and Rosmah have upcoming court hearings.

Malaysia's current PM was in Singapore

If Najib was in Singapore on Nov. 29 he was there at the same time as current Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri was also in Singapore to witness the launch of the land VTL at Woodlands Checkpoint earlier in the morning of Nov. 29.

He was accorded a state ceremony and held a joint press conference with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana.

Several issues were discussed, such as the possible expansion of the Singapore-Malaysia VTL, and the High Speed Rail project that was previously scrapped by Malaysia.

Related story:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images screenshot via @ashmannajib/Instagram and @yananajib/Instagram