Roland Tay, S'porean veteran undertaker, charged with income tax evasion

Tay was offered bail of S$80,000, and will next appear in court on Nov. 18, 2022.

Fiona Tan | September 30, 2022, 01:14 PM

A prominent undertaker in Singapore, Roland Tay, was charged in court on Sep. 30 for income tax-related offences, among others.

Four charges

Tay is the founder of Direct Funeral Services and a prominent undertaker in Singapore.

The 75-year-old is known for providing pro bono funeral services for high profile deaths, such as the Huang Na murder in 2004.

CNA reported on Sep. 30 that Tay is facing a total of four criminal charges; three under the Income Tax Act and the last falling under the goods and services tax (GST) Act.

Allegedly evaded income taxes

The undertaker is accused of making false entries in his income tax returns for the years from 2011 to 2013, and allegedly evaded S$427,427 in income taxes in doing so.

Tay's total income for the year of 2011 was around S$1.03 million, but he allegedly made a false income declaration by lowering the amount to S$121,051 instead.

Failed to register business for GST

He also allegedly failed to register his business for GST in 2010, Today wrote.

The law requires owners to register for GST when their business turnover at the end of the calendar year exceeds S$1 million, or is expected to exceed that amount within the next 12 months.

Tay would have had to pay around S$287,000 from Oct. 1, 2010 to Sep. 30, but allegedly did not.

What Tay could face

Tay could pay up to S$1.3 million worth of fines if he is found guilty of tax evasion as those convicted will have to pay three times the amount of tax evaded.

He could also face up to three years jail, a separate fine up to S$10,000, or both, for each tax evasion charge.

Additionally, he could also be fined up to S$10,000 for failing to register his business for GST.

Offered bail

Tay was offered bail of S$80,000.

His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18, 2022.

Top image from Direct Funeral Services website.

