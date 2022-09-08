Back

Queues for McDonald's S$12.90 Pikachu carrier surprisingly short & orderly

Now, that's surprising.

Fasiha Nazren | September 08, 2022, 02:41 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

McDonald's Singapore has launched the Pikachu carrier today (Sep. 8), which costs S$12.90 with any purchase of selected meals.

This is what it looks like:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

If you're wondering what it can fit, a canned drink can sit comfortably inside the carrier.

@nova.mothership What are you doing, step-Pikachu?? 😳 #fyp #sgtiktok #pikachu #pokemon #mcdonalds ♬ mario sound - mandycap

Like past limited edition launches at McDonald's, one would expect to see throngs of people queuing for the fictional electric-type mouse.

However, queues seemed to be more organised this time around.

Ang Mo Kio

Ang Mo Kio. Photo from Megan Yeong/Facebook.

City Hall

City Hall. Photo from Yumi Sim/Facebook.

Seletar Mall

Seletar Mall. Photo from HWC Chris/Facebook.

Mothership noticed that McDonald's outlets have set up designated queues specifically for the purchase of the Pikachu carriers.

Photo by Josiah Ng.

Customers are also given queue tickets to purchase the carrier.

In response to Mothership's queries, a McDonald's spokesperson said that the fast food restaurant chain implemented a ticket system to help manage crowd capacity.

"The ticket assists in making the queue, purchase, and collection of the holder more seamless. To be fair to all customers in the queue, customers are required to be in the queue and with the ticket, to make the in-store purchase."

The spokesperson added that the carrier is available for a limited time only, while stocks last.

At the moment, McDonald's is unable to bring in additional stocks once the Pikachu carriers are sold out.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren and HWC Chris.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Changi Prison inmate describes getting 21 strokes of cane in 10 mins: 'From 1 to 10 is very pain already'

Even the toughest men bleed.

September 08, 2022, 04:17 PM

29 women, aged 29-33, arrested after police raid along Middle Road

Two men aged 31 and 35 were also arrested.

September 08, 2022, 12:43 PM

foodpanda retrenches 60 employees in S'pore

It just launched its regional headquarters here in July 2022.

September 08, 2022, 11:55 AM

S'porean, 42, puts up 'violent struggle' during arrest, more than 8kg of drugs worth about S$343,000 seized

CNB said that the 659g of "Ice" and 5.093kg of cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,100 abusers for a week.

September 08, 2022, 11:40 AM

Get free BTS merch by taking a Gojek ride to specific S'pore malls

Don’t forget to apply the promo code for S$3 off your Gojek ride.

September 08, 2022, 11:29 AM

Indian mum, 25, fights tiger with bare hands to save 15-month-old toddler

Tiger.

September 08, 2022, 11:24 AM

Ex-PAP MP edits FB post after expressing 'disappointment' with marijuana products for sale in Bangkok

Ang said that the content of his earlier post may have taken the attention away from his concern.

September 08, 2022, 10:20 AM

Najib not given a house on prison grounds: M'sia Prisons Department

No preferential treatment for Najib.

September 08, 2022, 10:15 AM

Japanese man, 38, earns S$98 per session to do nothing with a stranger

Everyone needs someone to do nothing with.

September 08, 2022, 03:37 AM

Wealthy Chinese moving to S'pore as Mandarin is spoken here & Covid-19 measures are more relaxed

A comfortable location.

September 08, 2022, 12:36 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.