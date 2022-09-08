Queues for McDonald's S$12.90 Pikachu carrier surprisingly short & orderly

McDonald's Singapore has launched the Pikachu carrier today (Sep. 8), which costs S$12.90 with any purchase of selected meals.

This is what it looks like:

If you're wondering what it can fit, a canned drink can sit comfortably inside the carrier.

Like past limited edition launches at McDonald's, one would expect to see throngs of people queuing for the fictional electric-type mouse.

However, queues seemed to be more organised this time around.

Ang Mo Kio

City Hall

Seletar Mall

Mothership noticed that McDonald's outlets have set up designated queues specifically for the purchase of the Pikachu carriers.

Customers are also given queue tickets to purchase the carrier.

In response to Mothership's queries, a McDonald's spokesperson said that the fast food restaurant chain implemented a ticket system to help manage crowd capacity.

"The ticket assists in making the queue, purchase, and collection of the holder more seamless. To be fair to all customers in the queue, customers are required to be in the queue and with the ticket, to make the in-store purchase."

The spokesperson added that the carrier is available for a limited time only, while stocks last.

At the moment, McDonald's is unable to bring in additional stocks once the Pikachu carriers are sold out.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren and HWC Chris.